Guru Fundamental Report for AAPL – Warren Buffett
Under is Validea’s guru elementary report for APPLE INC (AAPL). Of the 22 guru methods we comply with, AAPL charges highest utilizing our Affected person Investor mannequin primarily based on the revealed technique of Warren Buffett. This technique seeks out corporations with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that commerce at affordable valuations.
APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap progress inventory within the Communications Gear trade. The ranking utilizing this technique is 100% primarily based on the agency’s underlying fundamentals and the inventory’s valuation. A rating of 80% or above sometimes signifies that the technique has some curiosity within the inventory and a rating above 90% sometimes signifies robust curiosity.
The next desk summarizes whether or not the inventory meets every of this technique’s assessments. Not all standards within the beneath desk obtain equal weighting or are unbiased, however the desk offers a quick overview of the robust and weak factors of the safety within the context of the technique’s standards.
|EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY:
|PASS
|DEBT SERVICE:
|PASS
|RETURN ON EQUITY:
|PASS
|RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL:
|PASS
|FREE CASH FLOW:
|PASS
|USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS:
|PASS
|SHARE REPURCHASE:
|PASS
|INITIAL RATE OF RETURN:
|PASS
|EXPECTED RETURN:
|PASS
Detailed Evaluation of APPLE INC
AAPL Guru Evaluation
AAPL Basic Evaluation
Extra Data on Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett Portfolio
Prime Warren Buffett Shares
About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is taken into account by many to be the best investor of all time. Because the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has persistently outperformed the S&P 500 for many years, and within the course of has turn out to be one of many world’s richest males. (Forbes places his web value at $37 billion.) Regardless of his fortune, Buffett is thought for residing a modest life-style, by billionaire requirements. His main residence stays the grey stucco Nebraska house he bought for $31,500 practically 50 years in the past, based on Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern method and penchant for easy pleasures — a cherry Coke, a superb burger, and a superb e-book are all close to the highest of the record — have been well-documented.
About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the revealed methods of funding legends. Validea gives each inventory evaluation and mannequin portfolios primarily based on gurus who’ve outperformed the market over the long-term, together with Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For extra details about Validea, click on right here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the creator and don’t essentially replicate these of Nasdaq, Inc.
