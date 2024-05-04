Haaland nets 4 goals as Man City routs Wolves 5-1 to stay in control of Premier League title race

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored 4 objectives — together with a first-half hat trick — as Manchester Metropolis crushed Wolverhampton 5-1 to retain management of the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s crew wanted to reply to first-place Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth earlier within the day and did so emphatically with one other huge haul from Haaland.

The Norway striker struck twice from the penalty spot within the first half, both facet of a towering header, earlier than including a fourth with a curling strike.

Substitute Julian Alvarez additionally received on the scoresheet, whereas Wolves’ comfort got here from Hwang Hee-chan.

The victory lifted Metropolis, which is chasing an unprecedented fourth straight league crown, again inside some extent of the Gunners. Metropolis has three video games left, whereas Arsenal has two.

Haaland’s excellent show took his tally for the marketing campaign to 36 in all competitions and lifted him to 25 — 5 away from his nearest challengers — within the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award. His hat trick was his ninth in Metropolis colours.

For Wolves’ gamers, there was little escape from the onslaught though supervisor Gary O’Neil could have been relieved his touchline ban saved him hidden from view.

Metropolis’s dedication was clear from the outset and it got here as no shock that the hosts quickly took the lead, though there was debate over the primary penalty after 12 minutes.

Josko Gvardiol was shaping to shoot as Rayan Ait-Nouri tried to clear and the pair collided. The choice may have gone both manner however referee Craig Pawson awarded the spot kick and Haaland confidently tucked it away.

Aided by some poor Wolves defending, Metropolis may quickly have had extra as Kevin De Bruyne shot large and Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa pushed away Haaland’s header. Phil Foden dribbled via the realm solely to lose management on the important second.

The inevitable second got here within the thirty fifth minute as Rodri received possession, continued his run and exchanged passes with De Bruyne earlier than lofting a cross to the again submit, the place Haaland rose magnificently to go previous Sa.

The Norwegian accomplished his treble in first-half stoppage time with a second penalty after he was introduced down by Nelson Semedo.

This time Pawson was not satisfied however pointed to the spot after reviewing the problem on the pitchside monitor.

Wolves supplied little earlier than the break however pulled one again in opposition to the run of play after 53 minutes.

Metropolis keeper Ederson Moraes, who overcame a shoulder damage to begin, palmed a cross from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde into the trail of Hwang and the South Korean turned the ball into the web.

But any hopes Wolves might need had for a fightback had been dispelled instantly and resoundingly by Haaland.

The ahead latched onto a protracted ball from Foden and lower inside to blast a ferocious shot into the far nook from simply inside the realm.

Haaland nearly had a fifth moments later as he compelled a tremendous save from Sa however, after additionally denying Mateo Kovavic, the goalkeeper was overwhelmed once more by Alvarez 5 minutes from time.

