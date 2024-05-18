‘Happy Gilmore’ is getting a sequel, Netflix announces





Virtually 30 years since booming his final slapshot drive, golf’s angriest champion is stomping again to the tee field.

A sequel to “Pleased Gilmore” is within the works, Netflix introduced in a post on X Wednesday, with Adam Sandler reprising his function because the comedy traditional’s neurotic titular star.

Sandler co-wrote the 1996 movie, which sees a failed ice hockey participant make the turbulent – typically violent – transition to golf phenom in an effort to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosures.

Standing in Gilmore’s manner is arch-nemesis Shooter McGavin, performed by Christopher McDonald, who in March teased that Sandler was engaged on a sequel script.

“It’s within the works. Followers demand it, dammit!” McDonald mentioned throughout an interview on an episode of “Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan” radio present, including that he was “very, more than happy” when he learn a primary draft Sandler confirmed him.

Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, and Kevin Nealon starred alongside the duo within the unique, in addition to Carl Weathers, who died aged 76 in February.

Weathers performed Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, a retired professional who turns into Gilmore’s mentor, and was described by Sandler as “a real nice man” in an Instagram submit paying tribute to the soccer participant turned actor.

“Nice dad. Nice actor. Nice athlete,” Sandler, 57, wrote. “A lot enjoyable to be round … Carl will at all times be generally known as a real legend.”

Amongst Sandler’s most iconic roles, the slapstick comedy has confirmed to be a favourite of golf followers and professionals alike, inspiring numerous recreations of Gilmore’s unorthodox method – and even a real-life {golfing} namesake.

“The humorous factor is that there are such a lot of non-golfers who would know what the ‘Pleased Gilmore swing’ is or they’ve watched the movie,” Women European Tour winner Amy Boulden instructed CNN’s Dwelling Golf in 2021.

“I believe that’s nice that it’s acquired so many individuals from exterior of golf . They’ve watched the film after which they’ll go to the driving vary and simply attempt to replicate that iconic golf swing.”