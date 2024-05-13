How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game tonight: Game 4 livestream options, more

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Cities of the Minnesota Timberwolves hug with a big lead late within the fourth quarter on Monday, Might 6, 2024, at Ball Area in Denver, CO. Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune by way of Getty Photographs



The Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for a pivotal Sport 4 of the groups’ NBA Playoffs sequence. The Wolves have proved a formidable adversary for the 2023 NBA champion Nuggets workforce, making this one of the crucial thrilling sequence within the convention semifinals.

Maintain studying under to learn how and when to look at the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves recreation tonight.

How and when to look at the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Sport 4

Sport 4 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs sequence might be performed on Might 12, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

The right way to watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Sport 4 with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry TNT otherwise you’ve minimize the wire along with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch as we speak’s recreation. Under are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch as we speak’s basketball recreation stay.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective approach to stream the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves recreation

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream as we speak’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe as we speak’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (beneficial), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is generally $40 monthly, however Sling TV has a proposal for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 on your first month, and $60 monthly after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 once you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You possibly can cancel anytime.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV can also be our best choice to stream the NBA Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves recreation without spending a dime on Max

Max, previously often called HBO Max, is understood for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, NBA followers can take pleasure in NBA Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R sports activities add-on. You will want a Max subscription to entry B/R sports activities content material just like the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $9.99 monthly. The B/R sports activities add-on is at present free.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves recreation stay without spending a dime

You possibly can watch as we speak’s recreation with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch as we speak’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

The perfect place to get NBA Playoffs fan gear: Fanatics



Rooting from house is extra enjoyable whereas repping your workforce with the newest NBA fan gear. Fanatics is our first cease for the most recent NBA fan gear, our go-to for the newest drop of NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and extra. Fanatics additionally has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 total draft decide Caleb Williams’ new Chicago Bears jersey.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Nikola Jokic #15 pf the Denver Nuggets is fouled driving towards Kyle Anderson #1 and Karl-Anthony Cities #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves within the second quarter throughout Sport Two of the Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Ball Area on Might 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Getty Photographs



The Convention semifinals is a best-of-seven sequence starting on Might 4, 2024. All occasions Jap.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Sport 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Sport 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, Might 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, Might 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Sport 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Sport 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

The sequence is tied 1-1

* = If vital

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Sport 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Sport 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, Might 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

New York leads the sequence 2-0

* = If vital

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Sport 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Sport 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, Might 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, Might 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

The sequence is tied 1-1

* = If vital

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, Might 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, Might 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Sport 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, Might 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Sport 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads sequence 2-0

* = If vital

First spherical outcomes

Under are the outcomes from the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Sport 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Sport 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Sport 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Sport 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Sport 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Sport 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Sport 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Sport 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Sport 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Sport 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Sport 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Sport 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Sport 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Sport 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Sport 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Sport 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Sport 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Sport 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Sport 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Sport 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Sport 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Sport 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Sport 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Sport 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Sport 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Sport 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Sport 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Sport 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Sport 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Sport 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Sport 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Sport 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Sport 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Sport 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.