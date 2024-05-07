Here’s what you need to know : NPR

toggle caption Mary Altaffer/AP

NEW YORK — Grownup movie actor Stormy Daniels took to the stand within the prison trial towards Donald Trump on Tuesday, providing particulars about an alleged sexual encounter that prompted the previous president’s legal professionals to ask for a mistrial. New York Decide Juan Merchan rejected that effort.

The small print centered on an alleged 2006 encounter with Trump in a lodge suite in addition to their contact between 2006 and 2008. Trump has denied the affair.

Stormy Daniels, often known as Stephanie Clifford, is one in every of two ladies the prosecution is alleging Trump paid off to guard his electoral prospects the primary time he ran for the White Home.

Testifying on Tuesday she detailed how she first met Trump at a star golf match in 2006. Throughout that occasion, which was sponsored by the grownup movie firm she was working for, Daniels mentioned she was invited to have a non-public dinner with Trump. Through the dinner, Trump inspired her to affix his present, The Apprentice — a task she was finally turned down for — and he or she detailed an alleged sexual encounter.

Whereas Merchan denied the protection’s movement for mistrial, he did agree “there have been issues that have been higher left unsaid.” Throughout Daniels’ testimony this morning, Merchan sustained varied objections raised by the protection for together with pointless particulars, and earlier than the afternoon testimony started, he instructed prosecutors to take a while to instruct her to be extra succinct in her solutions.

Prosecutors argued the small print Daniels gave are geared toward establishing her credibility and likewise assist clarify what precisely Trump wished to silence with a nondisclosure settlement and $130,000 settlement from his then-lawyer Michael Cohen.

The previous president sat within the courtroom for her testimony, as he’s required to by New York prison regulation, and has been accompanied by one in every of his sons, Eric Trump.

Trump faces 34 felony counts alleging that he falsified New York enterprise data to hide damaging info to affect the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who pleaded not responsible, claims the trial itself is “election interference” due to how it’s disrupting his 2024 bid for president as a result of he should be current in courtroom each day and may’t marketing campaign when he’s.

Who’s Stormy Daniels?

Daniels is an grownup movie actor who acquired a $130,000 fee from Trump’s Cohen in 2016 as Trump was first operating for president. Daniels has mentioned that she had an affair with Trump after he married Melania and simply after the delivery of his youngest son, Barron.

Though Trump has denied the affair, in 2018 Cohen admitted to the funds, and Trump acknowledged that Cohen represented him within the deal after at first denying it. In 2018 Cohen pleaded responsible to federal costs of violating marketing campaign finance regulation, “on the path of a candidate for federal workplace,” amongst different costs, and was sentenced to 3 years in federal jail.

On the stand Tuesday, Daniels testified intimately about not solely their preliminary encounter in 2006 but in addition to receiving periodical calls from Trump from totally different New York numbers after that and likewise situations of being seen in public with him. From 2008 to 2011 she mentioned she had no contact with Trump; she recounted getting married, having her daughter and starring in mainstream films and music movies.

She testified that in October 2016, InTouch journal referred to as her to inform her that somebody had bought her story and that one other journal was seeking to publish it. She determined to do an interview with InTouch to attempt to get forward of the story. In the end neither story ran however ran in an internet tabloid journal.

Daniels testified that her agent was seeking to promote her story in 2016, after Trump had introduced his candidacy.

“My motivation wasn’t cash, it was to get the story out. I did not care in regards to the cash,” Daniels mentioned. “I used to be one of the best I might ever been. … Issues have been excellent.”

Daniels testified that in October 2016, she was introduced with a nondisclosure settlement between herself and Trump. The jury is proven an e-mail from Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels’ lawyer for a $130,000 settlement settlement and a aspect letter settlement figuring out the pseudonym for Daniels and Trump within the settlement.

Daniels additionally tried to sue Trump in 2018 for defamation, however the lawsuit was dismissed. In 2023 she later tried to attraction the choice however misplaced that attraction, leaving her to pay Trump’s authorized charges of $120,000. That very same month, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Earlier this yr, a brand new documentary titled Stormy was launched on Peacock, detailing her life between 2018 and 2023 and the varied authorized and private challenges she’s confronted since coming ahead.

How does she match within the prosecution’s case?

The fee to Daniels by Cohen acquired scrutiny in 2018 for doubtlessly violating marketing campaign finance regulation. Trump has lengthy argued that the fee had nothing to do with the election and that as a substitute he was attempting to guard his marriage and household and that Cohen acted alone. However prosecutors argue that the funds violated a New York regulation barring unlawful conspiracies to “promote” a candidate, and {that a} $420,000 reimbursement to Cohen was falsely described in Trump enterprise data as a “authorized retainer” to cowl up the unlawful fee.

In opening statements for the trial, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo mentioned they might work to indicate the jury how funds have been calculated and disguised for tax functions in addition to proof that “Trump is a frugal businessman … however when it got here to pay Cohen again, he did not negotiate the value down. He doubled it, so he may disguise it as revenue,” Colangelo mentioned.

A narrative of infidelity with a porn star would have been damaging to the marketing campaign, Colangelo mentioned, and Trump wished to “forestall American voters from studying about that info earlier than Election Day.”

“There was no retainer settlement, it was as a substitute what they thought was a intelligent strategy to pay Cohen again with out being apparent about it,” Colangelo mentioned, detailing that Cohen submitted 11 “phony invoices” paid for by checks with “false entries” signed by Trump himself.

In his opening, protection legal professional Todd Blanche hung out attempting to discredit among the prosecution’s witnesses, primarily Cohen, who has a historical past of perjury, and Daniels, often known as Stephanie Clifford, noting how she has acquired publicity, pointing to her latest documentary, and the way Trump has gained a defamation lawsuit towards her.

Prosecutor Colangelo additionally tried to get forward of potential criticism of Cohen’s testimony, noting that the protection is more likely to discredit him. “Cohen has made errors previously,” he mentioned, including that testimony additionally from Pecker and Davidson will corroborate what is claimed.

Who else has the jury heard from up to now?

Jurors have heard from 12 witnesses up to now, referred to as by the prosecution:

David Pecker, former CEO of American Media Inc. He testified about making a cope with Trump and Cohen in 2015 to assist Trump’s marketing campaign by discovering doubtlessly damaging tales and serving to to kill them.

Keith Davidson, the previous lawyer for McDougal and Daniels who negotiated their funds in trade for the rights to their tales. He testified and verified varied textual content messages, cellphone calls and conversations surrounding the offers.

Hope Hicks, former Trump marketing campaign and White Home official. She testified in regards to the marketing campaign and Trump’s response to press experiences in regards to the funds and alleged affairs.

Jeffrey McConney, the previous controller for the Trump Group. He verified monetary paperwork from the Trump Group and emails facilitating the funds from Trump to Cohen.

Rhona Graff, a longtime govt assistant on the Trump Group. She testified towards her former boss about how she entered McDougal’s and Daniels’ contact info into the Trump Group’s listing. Her testimony verified Trump’s contact lists.

Gary Farro, a former banker at First Republic Financial institution. He testified about opening accounts for Cohen that will finally be used to pay Daniels. He mentioned if he had identified what the accounts could be used for, he might not have ever opened them.

Robert Browning, govt director for archives for C-SPAN. He verified two 2016 Trump marketing campaign clips and one 2017 press convention clip the place Trump referred to as Cohen a proficient lawyer and the place Trump referred to as allegations from ladies lies.

Phillip Thompson of Esquire Deposition Options. He verified video and transcript of a 2022 deposition Trump gave for his civil defamation lawsuit towards author E. Jean Carroll. In a video clip performed from the deposition, Trump confirms his spouse is Melania Trump and his Fact Social deal with, amongst different issues.

Doug Daus, a supervising forensics analyst within the Manhattan District Lawyer’s workplace. He testified to authenticating cellphone information; prosecutors performed a recording of Cohen and Trump through which Cohen could be heard telling Trump, “I must open up an organization for the switch of all of that information concerning our buddy, David.”

Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal within the Manhattan DA’s workplace. She testified to analyzing Trump’s social media posts.

Deborah Tarasoff, the accounts payable supervisor on the Trump Group. She testified to the test and reimbursement course of on the Trump Group. She confirmed every of the invoices, vouchers and checks paid from Trump’s private account to Cohen.

Sally Franklin, vice chairman of Penguin Random Home, a publishing firm. She verified books printed about and by Trump.

Andrea Bernstein contributed to this report.