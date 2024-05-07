Connect with us

News

New iPad Air and Pro, Magic Keyboard announced

Published

13 mins ago

on

By

Apple revamped its iPad lineup through the tech firm’s Could occasion.

Right now’s reveal was “the largest day for iPad because it’s introduction,” Tim Cook dinner mentioned because the presentation started.

The iPad Air and iPad Professional obtained important upgrades, and Apple additionally launched a brand new Apple Pencil Professional and Magic Keyboard for the units. Apple additionally lowered the value on the prevailing iPad 10-inch, which can now begin at $349.

Livestreaming of the occasion, known as “Let Unfastened,” was obtainable on Apple’s YouTube channel, in addition to its web site.

We additionally recapped the Apple occasion throughout social media platforms, which you’ll view above and on USA TODAY’s YouTube channel.

This is what was introduced at Apple’s Could occasion:

Apple Pencil Professional



Apple launched a brand new Apple Pencil Professional to pair with the brand new iPad Professional and new iPad Air units.

You possibly can squeeze the pencil to deliver up a particular instrument, and the pencil may have a gyroscope for exact management of the instrument you’re utilizing.

The brand new Pencil Professional may even now assist FindMy, so you possibly can find it within the Discover My app in case you’ve misplaced it. Just like the earlier Pencil, Pencil Professional carries and prices magnetically.

The brand new Apple Pencil Professional begins at $129, and will probably be obtainable subsequent week.

New Magic Keyboard



The Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter to work with the brand new, thinner iPad Professional, Apple says.

It can are available two colours to match the brand new Professional, and may have a perform keys row and an aluminum trackpad.

The Magic Keyboard will are available two sizes, with the 11-inch beginning at $299 and the 13-inch beginning at $349.

New iPad Professional



The brand new iPad Professional, which will probably be obtainable in silver and area black, may have a show utilizing two OLED panels, which Apple is looking Tandem OLED.

Each sizes of the iPad Professional will characteristic the brand new show applied sciences.

The iPad Professional may even now have the brand new M4 chip — which was additionally launched within the presentation — leaping all the way in which from the M2, which Apple says will make the machine “4 occasions quicker.”

