How Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 to retake first place in Premier League

Roberto de Zerbi spoke to Sky Sports activities after Brighton’s first dwelling Premier League loss since August: “The hassle was good, adequate to resolve this recreation. We performed a great first half. Till the second purpose we had been within the recreation.

“This second with out a whole lot of necessary gamers, it’s powerful to create an opportunity to attain.

“We performed towards Arsenal and they’re prime of the desk. Particularly on this situation then we will lose towards Arsenal at dwelling. We’re sorry for ourselves and our followers.

“Possibly we is not going to shut the hole, I do not know. This hole to shut with Liverpool and Arsenal we’re not within the situation to shut this hole, particularly with all our injured gamers.

“I do not know what the membership needs to do (sooner or later). My drawback is on the pitch, to enhance my gamers and my workforce. The others issues should not my enterprise.”

At this time’s match marked the primary time below De Zerbi that Brighton have misplaced dwelling and away with out scoring towards an opponent within the Premier League in a single season.