Win at Brighton sets Arsenal up for strong Prem finish

As Arsenal moved to the highest of the desk, Bukayo Saka matched his profession excessive of 14 objectives within the Premier League this season. David Value/Arsenal FC through Getty Photographs

BRIGHTON, England — If there may be credence to the concept Arsenal’s title probabilities may very well be determined by their away kind within the run-in to the top of the season, then the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday provides actual hope they won’t falter.

Each sport will likely be very important in what seems prefer it’ll be probably the most intently contested three-way Premier League title race in reminiscence, however Arsenal’s journey to the Amex Stadium is the second in a run of tough assessments on the highway that punctuate the ultimate few weeks like banana skins within the highway.

After displaying their defensive resilience to earn a draw at Manchester Metropolis final weekend, Arsenal once more confirmed their self-discipline at Brighton. Solely this time, the Gunners added efficiency of their assault paying homage to the beginning of 2024 after they have been emphatically beating opponents with ease. They’ve nonetheless not trailed for a single minute in a league sport this calendar yr.

Arsenal did want a Thirty third-minute penalty from Bukayo Saka to edge a primary half. The Gunners created the higher probabilities by a long way, but nonetheless seemed in some jeopardy when Brighton aligned their clever press to extra incisive passing.

Nonetheless, Arsenal largely stored the house aspect at arm’s size, with their closest name coming when goalkeeper David Raya needed to make an outstanding save at full stretch to disclaim Julio Enciso shortly earlier than half-time. Within the second half, the Gunners took management with the type of authority often reserved for Manchester Metropolis or Liverpool given the stakes in play.

Kai Havertz continued his spectacular development of influencing video games in a decisive trend, slotting dwelling a second purpose on 62 minutes earlier than helping a late third as substitute Leandro Trossard surged clear on the counter assault earlier than lifting a intelligent end over Bart Verbruggen.

Successful right here doesn’t make subsequent away video games at Wolves, Tottenham and Manchester United any simpler, in fact. However the conviction of their play in opposition to a Brighton workforce that hadn’t misplaced a league match since August serves as each a lift to their confidence and a benchmark to hit in these fixtures that stay.

This away win is very related to an Arsenal workforce that, in final season’s run-in, drew at Liverpool and West Ham earlier than dropping at Metropolis and Nottingham Forest.

Arteta was requested afterwards on Saturday whether or not a win like this can provide his gamers extra perception for these away days forward, and he clearly feels emboldened by their show.

“Sure, it does as a result of this can be a actually, actually powerful place to return,” he mentioned. “And to return right here and win within the method and the shape now we have accomplished. Hopefully sure and we will keep it up doing what we’re doing.

“On the finish it’s about performances. It’s important to earn the appropriate to win video games on this league. The groups, they ask you loads of questions and there are loads of issues it’s important to management in a Premier League match to win away from dwelling and the workforce appears to be controlling these moments a lot better.

“Now we have been snug in several phases of video games when the groups are demanding different stuff. That is an enormous step as workforce.”

Havertz received the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea — scoring the successful purpose within the remaining in opposition to Metropolis — however by no means totally satisfied at Stamford Bridge. Sources near the participant insist he suffered each with damage and likewise the calls for of differing types because the Blues switched managers from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter after which to Frank Lampard.

Arteta, nonetheless, has unlocked a consistency in Havertz’s play and within the centre-forward function he was typically derided for in a Chelsea shirt. It’s round two months because the 24-year-old started taking part in frequently by the center, and the returns have been extraordinarily worthwhile: 5 objectives and three assists now from his previous seven begins.

Havertz’s 9 league objectives is his finest return in an English season. He’s at risk of turning into the striker many demanded Arsenal register January.

“Lots of instances gamers determine the place they must play,” mentioned Arteta. “We will have sure concepts however then you definately see sure relationships and typically it flows.

“When it flows it’s important to let it go. I feel Kai in the meanwhile is flowing. He’s actually snug there and the workforce is admittedly snug with him there and the remainder of it’s occurring naturally.”

On the again, Arsenal proceed to look nearly impenetrable. Brighton managed 10 photographs however solely recorded an anticipated objectives determine of 0.53 with Danny Welbeck unable to unsettle the stoic centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Considerably, at present marked the primary time the Gunners have stored 5 consecutive clear sheets away from dwelling within the Premier League since April 1997.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba did his finest to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm in midfield, however Declan Rice and Jorginho established a stage of management they by no means really seemed like relinquishing. In 11 league video games because the flip of the yr, Arsenal are unbeaten with 10 wins, scoring 38 objectives and conceding solely 4. They ended Saturday on the prime of the desk and bettering their purpose distinction even additional to carry a nine-goal benefit over Liverpool and 11 over Metropolis.

The assessments will proceed — and final season’s late droop when eight factors clear means there are nonetheless inquiries to reply — however Luton boss Rob Edwards mentioned after his workforce misplaced at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday that Arsenal “can play any type of sport — if it is a bodily sport, if it is a footballing sport, if it is a operating sport — no matter it’s, they have the reply.”

It’s troublesome to disagree on this proof, even when they’re nonetheless reliant on Liverpool dropping factors over the following few weeks to win their first title since 2004.

Shortly after full-time, a rainbow emerged over the stand the place Arsenal’s travelling assist have been housed. Time will inform if a pot of gold sits on the finish of it however the Gunners are at the moment having fun with these away days way more than many anticipated.