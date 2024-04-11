How Atalanta shocked Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in Europa League quarter-final first-leg match

Atalanta supervisor Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to the media after his membership’s victory: “Extraordinary end result for the entire workforce. To win right here was a fantastic end result and a fantastic achievement. We performed in a historic stadium in opposition to a fantastic workforce.”

On making only one substitution: “I did not wish to contact something. I used to be afraid to the touch something, the blokes had been nonetheless positive. In truth, we had been much less fatigued than regular on the finish.”

On Gianluca Scamacca’s two-goal efficiency: “He’s on an vital improvement path to develop into a high participant. In Cagliari (this previous Sunday) he pale a bit, as we speak he was concentrated for 90 minutes. He should proceed to consider in himself, he has the means to develop into an vital participant.”

On the return leg: “We gained 3-0, that offers us likelihood, however Liverpool are nonetheless a workforce able to taking part in sport in a really brief time. In the present day we created loads, I do not know if we will recreate any such sport, as a result of if they begin scoring they do not cease. They’ve the power to show you over in only a few minutes.”