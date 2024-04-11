News
How Atalanta shocked Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in Europa League quarter-final first-leg match
Atalanta supervisor Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to the media after his membership’s victory: “Extraordinary end result for the entire workforce. To win right here was a fantastic end result and a fantastic achievement. We performed in a historic stadium in opposition to a fantastic workforce.”
On making only one substitution: “I did not wish to contact something. I used to be afraid to the touch something, the blokes had been nonetheless positive. In truth, we had been much less fatigued than regular on the finish.”
On Gianluca Scamacca’s two-goal efficiency: “He’s on an vital improvement path to develop into a high participant. In Cagliari (this previous Sunday) he pale a bit, as we speak he was concentrated for 90 minutes. He should proceed to consider in himself, he has the means to develop into an vital participant.”
On the return leg: “We gained 3-0, that offers us likelihood, however Liverpool are nonetheless a workforce able to taking part in sport in a really brief time. In the present day we created loads, I do not know if we will recreate any such sport, as a result of if they begin scoring they do not cease. They’ve the power to show you over in only a few minutes.”
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News1 week ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News1 week ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News1 week ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News1 week ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News1 week ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News5 days ago
Damian Lillard in first year with Milwaukee Bucks: All-Star season
-
News1 week ago
‘Howard Stern’ radio personality, regular guest dead at 55