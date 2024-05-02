How To Watch Dance Moms Reunion Online Or For Free

“Dance Mothers” took its last bow 5 years in the past. An upcoming reunion particular will unpack the Lifetime present’s unresolved enterprise and the lingering influence of Abby Lee Miller.

In “Dance Mothers: The Reunion,” filmed within the fall of 2023, unique forged members are set to replicate on their experiences from the present and share particulars about their lives now.

“I assumed I wasn’t sufficient in each single means,” former forged member Chloe Lukasiak mentioned within the trailer launched March 6.

“I don’t assume that anyone can clarify how sophisticated all of {our relationships} are together with her,” Kalani Hilliker mentioned at one other level, seemingly referring to controversial teacher Abby Lee Miller.

“Dance Mothers” adopted college students of Miller’s Abby Lee Dance Firm between 2011 and 2019. Notable alums of the sequence embody JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler — although not each former participant will likely be attending the reunion.

This is learn how to tune in.

When is ‘Dance Mothers: The Reunion’?

The reunion particular premieres Wednesday, Could 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The way to watch ‘Dance Mothers: The Reunion’

“Dance Mothers: The Reunion” will air on Lifetime.

Viewers can stream the “Dance Mothers: The Reunion” the subsequent day, Could 2, by logging in to Lifetime’s web site, app or on demand by means of their cable supplier.

These and not using a cable subscription can entry the particular by means of companies like Hulu Reside TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, lots of which provide a free trial.

Who’s going to the ‘Dance Mothers’ reunion?

Headliners for the reunion embody JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, sisters Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker. Plus, their respective moms, Jessalynn Siwa, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes and Kira Girard will attend.

The particular could have some noticeable absences, although. Fan favorites Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Ziegler and Nia Sioux won’t take part.

Kendal Vertes teased the reunion as a “actually comfortable homecoming” in a December interview with WHSV-TV.

“I didn’t actually know what to anticipate as a result of we haven’t actually stored in contact that a lot. However to have the ability to sit down with these ladies and speak about all of our previous trauma collectively, it felt like we’ve by no means left,” she mentioned.

“We by no means had the prospect to talk up for ourselves and to face up for ourselves,” she added. “We had been so younger, and we simply stored our mouths shut.”

Will Abby Lee Miller be on the ‘Dance Mothers’ reunion?

Primarily based on the trailer, it seems the founding father of the Abby Lee Dance Firm won’t attend.

Hilliker advised TV Insider her absence allowed the forged to open up additional.

“I feel that we wouldn’t have been as open and susceptible and trustworthy if we had that form of power within the reunion,” she mentioned. “I feel it was finest having it simply be us ladies and having the ability to actually open up to one another. I feel if she was there, none of us would have been in a position to.”

CORRECTION (Could 1, 2024, at 5:45 p.m. PT): An earlier model of this story incorrectly acknowledged that YouTube TV would carry the “Dance Mothers” reunion. YouTube TV doesn’t carry the LifeTime channel and this story has been up to date to replicate that.



