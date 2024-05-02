The Reunion’ Special Online for Free

Practically 5 years after the final episode of Dance Mothers aired, JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, sisters Brooke and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker will reunite for a two-hour particular airing tonight on Lifetime.

Dance Mothers: The Reunion brings collectively the star dancers “as they have a look again on the present that grew to become a worldwide popular culture sensation and made them family names,” per the logline. They’ll be joined by mothers Jessalyn Siwa, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes and Kira Hilliker.

At a Look: How you can Watch Dance Mothers: The Reunion On-line

The 2-hour particular kicks off a brand new collection within the franchise, Dance Mothers: Epic Showdowns. Hosted by Christi Lukasiak, the ninth season spans 10 episodes that can revisit “essentially the most explosive dance battles and jaw-dropping meltdowns from the collection,” together with memorable moments with dance coach Abby Lee Miller and the momagers themselves.

How you can Watch Dance Mothers: The Reunion: Air Date, Time, The place to Stream

Working two hours, Dance Mothers: The Reunion airs tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Cable subscribers can watch the particular on-line on Mylifetime.com by logging in with their account credentials, together with conventional and streaming TV suppliers comparable to DirecTV, Hulu + Stay TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling and Xfinity.

The reunion particular shall be adopted by Dance Mothers: Epic Showdowns, hosted by Christi Lukasiak, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. New 42-minute episodes of the Dance Mothers compilation collection (season 9) will air on Lifetime each Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with the finale broadcasting Could 15.

How you can Stream Dance Mothers: The Reunion and Season 9 On-line

Wire-cutters can watch Dance Mothers: The Reunion and the Epic Showdowns compilation with out conventional cable utilizing any stay TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, together with DirecTV Stream, Frndly, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Philo or Sling.

The 2-hour particular and Dance Mothers: Epic Showdowns episodes might be streamed on-demand on Lifetime’s app the day after they air on TV. (You’ll have to signal into the community’s web site or app along with your cable supplier account.)

Learn on for extra methods to observe the return of Dance Mothers on Lifetime on-line.

