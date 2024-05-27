How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game tonight: Game 2 livestream options

Ryan McLeod #71 of the Edmonton Oilers skates previous Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars through the first interval in Recreation One of many Western Convention Closing of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airways Middle on Could 23, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Photos



The Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars tonight for Recreation 2 of the NHL Western Convention finals. The Oilers lead the collection 1-0 following the staff’s double additional time victory in Recreation 1.

Maintain studying for a way and when to observe the Oilers vs. Stars Recreation 2 tonight.

How and when to observe Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Recreation 2

Recreation 2 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs collection will probably be performed on Saturday, Could 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

The best way to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Recreation 2 with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT, otherwise you’ve reduce the twine along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch the playoffs. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch in the present day’s NHL Playoffs recreation.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective solution to stream the Oilers vs. Stars recreation

If you do not have cable and also you need to watch the in the present day’s recreation, some of the cost-effective methods to stream playoff video games is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe hockey within the postseason, you may want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 per thirty days, however the platform is at present providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the primary month. You possibly can cancel anytime. You may as well prepay for 3 months of any subscription tier and save $30 (common charges apply after three months).

Observe: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent 12 months’s NFL video games on CBS. When you’re in search of one stay TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we recommend a subscription to Hulu + Dwell TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our best choice to stream the NHL Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to observe in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place obtainable).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo would not carry.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max subscribers can watch the Oilers vs. Stars recreation without spending a dime

Max, previously referred to as HBO Max, is understood for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, hockey followers can take pleasure in NHL Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R Sports activities add-on. You may want a Max subscription to entry B/R Sports activities content material just like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $9.99 per thirty days. The B/R Sports activities add-on is at present free.

Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Oilers vs. Stars recreation stay without spending a dime

You possibly can watch in the present day’s recreation with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Fanatics has the newest NHL Playoffs fan gear

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

Beneath are the schedules, standings and scores for the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

2024 NHL Convention Finals schedule

The NHL convention finals are a best-of-seven collection starting on Wednesday, Could 22, 2024.

Japanese Convention Closing

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Recreation 2: | Friday, Could 24, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Recreation 3: | Sunday, Could 26, 3 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

Recreation 4: | Tuesday, Could 28, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

*Recreation 5: | Thursday, Could 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

*Recreation 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Recreation 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Western Convention Closing

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Recreation 2: | Saturday, Could 25, 8 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Recreation 3: | Monday, Could 27, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

Recreation 4: | Wednesday, Could 29, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Recreation 5: | Friday, Could 31, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

*Recreation 6: | Sunday, June 2, TBD | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Recreation 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

Second spherical schedule

Beneath are the scores for the second spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the collection 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Recreation 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins 4-3

First spherical outcomes

Beneath are the scores for the primary spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Recreation 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Recreation 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Recreation 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Recreation 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Closing is at present scheduled to start on June 3, 2024. That date may change primarily based on the length of the Stanley Cup Convention finals.