How to Watch the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Arrivals Online

The primary Monday of Could brings the burning query: What is going to Rihanna, the co-hosts and different stars put on to trend’s greatest evening?

The Met Gala takes place Could 6 to have fun the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Style, on the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork — and Hollywood stylists can be tasked with deciphering the costume code, “The Backyard of Time,” impressed by the 1962 brief story by J.G. Ballard.

Although Vogue can be livestreaming from the star-studded fundraiser, those that need to catch extra high-fashion motion can watch E!’s Met Gala full protection with interviews and commentary. Stay from E!: Met Gala will characteristic celeb interviews by Ross Mathews, who can be stationed on the museum’s steps.

At a Look: Easy methods to Watch 2024 Met Gala Purple Carpet Arrivals

When Monday, Could 6 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Hold studying for extra particulars on the place to look at the 2024 Met Gala crimson carpet arrivals on-line, easy methods to livestream E!’s protection at no cost, the costume code and exhibit theme, who’s co-hosting and attending, and extra.

Easy methods to Watch the 2024 Met Gala Purple Carpet Arrivals On-line

Stay from E!: 2024 Met Gala airs on Could 6 on E! from 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET to six:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. The simplest manner for cord-cutters to look at E!'s full protection on-line is with a reside TV streaming service that carries the community, together with DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Sling and others.

E! may even have a particular one-hour livestream hosted by E! Information’ Erin Lim Rhodes beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Stay from E! Stream: Met Gala can be streaming on Monday at E!’s social accounts (together with Fb, X/Twitter, Instagram and TikTok), Peacock, EOnline.com and NBC Information, to call a number of.

Nonetheless, in order for you E!’s full crimson carpet interviews and commentary beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, you’ll need to tune into the channel’s cable broadcast. Under, hold studying for extra methods to look at E!’s 2024 Met Gala protection on-line, together with at no cost.

Met Gala 2024: Who Are the Co-Chairs?

Along with Wintour, the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Dangerous Bunny, Zendaya, first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez, and the honorary chairs are Loewe artistic director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. This yr’s sponsors are Condé Nast, Loewe and TikTok, nevertheless it’s unclear whether or not Chew will present up provided that the social media firm could possibly be banned within the U.S.

Met Gala 2024: What Is the Theme and Gown Code?

The 2024 Met Gala costume code is “the Backyard of Time,” honoring the theme that coincides with the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Style, on show on the museum from Could 10 to Sept. 2.

Dreamed up by Costume Institute chief curator Andrew Bolton, the exhibition will showcase almost 250 items from throughout 4 centuries “visually united by iconography associated to nature, which can function a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of trend and a automobile to look at the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal,” in keeping with the Met. “The exhibition will breathe new life into these storied objects by means of artistic and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of clothes that may not instantly work together with the physique.”

Met Gala 2024: Who Is Attending?

Along with hosts Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Dangerous Bunny, anticipate stars throughout Hollywood, music, artwork and past to stroll the crimson carpet. Rihanna has confirmed her attendance on the 2024 Met Gala, noting that she’s “retaining it actual easy” this yr. Keep tuned for extra on who’s attending the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork’s fashionable soirée.