‘SNL’ Recap, Season 49, Episode 18: Dua Lipa

Picture: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

A few weeks in the past, an activist accosted Alec Baldwin in a espresso store, phone-camera first, demanding the actor communicate out on behalf of Palestine — proper there, on the spot. As Baldwin demurred, the activist needled and provoked him with deeply private insults till the actor smacked the telephone out of his hand. It’s solely a barely heightened microcosm of what it should really feel like at this second to be anybody with a high-profile platform because the world’s largest, most flamable, hardest-to-civilly-argue-over information story drags on into its eighth month.

Since Saturday Night time Reside has offered a working commentary of topical comedy for 49 years, the present is saddled with unfair expectations of inventing the right factor to say concerning the Israel-Hamas Conflict — or at the least taking a transparent place. For causes correctly left unarticulated to the media, it has by no means fairly carried out the latter. (Though Ramy Youssef did so on the present’s behalf throughout his current flip as host.) Because the season winds down, with the primary of three closing episodes, the present has gotten no higher at discovering impartial methods to handle the warfare that has loomed giant over the entire season. It has, nonetheless, discovered a intelligent strategy to say one thing about not saying something.

“It’s unsuitable to remain silent, however it’s additionally unsuitable to say an excessive amount of. I simply want there was a strategy to cut up the distinction!” an unnamed Heidi Garner character laments in a sketch mocking the very expectations the present and its performers face. The answer? “Teeny, tiny assertion pins” — ones so small, they make these ceasefire pins that dotted the Oscars’ crimson carpet appear to be Flava Flav’s clock necklace. Earlier on, although, the present demonstrates what it really appears to be like like to affix the dialog and say nothing.

The chilly open focuses on the wave of controversial faculty protests that dominated information protection this previous week from the angle of these college students’ dad and mom. It’s like watching a circus contortionist bend her physique at unbelievable angles, the way in which this scene manages to keep away from offending or validating anybody in any respect. Within the context of main with a sketch like this one, the assertion pin sketch that follows felt like a nod to the troublesome place the writers discover themselves in — and to their consciousness of the way it comes throughout.

Elsewhere within the present, pop star and burgeoning actor Dua Lipa pulls double obligation after making a splash in a sketch throughout her most up-to-date look as a musical visitor. Following an enthralling monologue, blessed by a cameo from her fabulous dad and mom, Dua is too typically relegated to the sidelines and given far too few punchlines. Every time she will get the highlight, although, her off-the-charts stage presence greater than justifies the selection to have her host. Though hampered considerably by a pair of pointless sequel sketches, the episode is elevated by some massive swings which might be as audacious in their very own proper because the present’s topical humor this season isn’t.

Listed below are the highlights:





Dua Lipa stars as a high-society woman inexplicably drawn to the freakish titular “Anomalous Man,” performed by — who else? — Sarah Sherman. The sketch takes its candy time attending to a twist that flies within the face of its 1897 London setting, with minimal viewers applause alongside the way in which. Nonetheless, what saves it from being a misfire is the daring to air it in any respect. It will have been really easy for the pre-recorded portion of this episode to lean on Dua Lipa’s hook-mastery for a jokey music video. As a substitute, she flexes her efficiency chops with some capital-A appearing in a wild riff on The Elephant Man, a movie her fanbase of twenty-something clubbers might not be conversant in. Additionally working within the sketch’s favor: the road, “I’m gonna trip your face till it’s regular.”





What begins as a clumsy ode to lily-white native TV hosts compelled to debate the Kendrick-Drake rap beef finally descends into utter delirium. Not since Dave Chappelle compelled Mikey Day to speak like a cartoon pimp in a 2022 meta-sketch has SNL broadcast something as racially uncomfortable (in a enjoyable means!) as Day and Gardner puppeteering Drake and Kendrick Lamar face masks to dare one another into saying the n-word. It’s a uncommon, thrilling second on this present the place viewers may not fairly imagine what they’re seeing.





The episode’s standout sketch blends two present cultural obsessions: these creepily sexual Sonny Angel dolls and Zendaya’s hyper-horny tennis flick, Challengers. It’s a zany premise, delivered to zanier life by creative staging and Bowen Yang’s coquettish efficiency because the bottomless doll who doubles as Dua’s “little boyfriend.” (Don’t ask; simply watch.)





The chameleonic Chloe Fineman has been making impressions of JoJo Siwa for at the least 4 years, so Siwa’s new persona is an ideal event for a parallel Fineman revamp. Though she and Colin Jost commerce barbs about Siwa’s new look (“like if Mad Max was on Broadway”), there’s some affection woven into the mockery. Somewhat than simply make enjoyable of Siwa personally, Fineman is extra sending up the way in which that any 20-year-old with a brand new look tends to behave like they invented the idea of a reinvention.





And at last, we come to essentially the most WTF sketch in an evening with its fair proportion of them. Kenan Thompson performs a ribmaster at a BBQ joint who has made a late-career pivot into gynecology. The straight face he employs whereas treating a pregnant girl’s physique like a brisket—in and out—challenges Ego Nwodim’s potential to fend off amusing assault. (Punkie Johnson then enters the scene late, cracking up instantly upon entry.) It’s gross and unhygienic, however for these craving edgy comedy, it’s simply what the physician ordered.

• Will probably be arduous to not pronounce Dua Lipa’s identify any further the way in which Yang does within the monologue. (“Du-AHH.”)

• For individuals who loved the producer tag sketch, right here’s the primary one from final season, with Ana de Armas. For individuals who loved the jingle pitch sketch, right here’s the primary one from final season, with Jenna Ortega. It may be troublesome to identify the variations between iterations of both.

• Calling ASAP Rocky “as quickly as attainable Rocky” is a pleasant contact within the Good Morning, Greenville sketch.

• Penne Alla Vodka really is the least objectionable pasta on this planet, and it took this sketch to make me understand that this isn’t essentially a praise.

• Marcello Hernandez’s determined focus as he presses the buttons to speak is the height of his efficiency as Kristi Noem’s different canine.

• Jerry Seinfeld could also be right in suggesting that Ryan Gosling, like Seinfeld himself, is at risk of doing an excessive amount of press; the distinction between the 2, although, is that Gosling’s press technique doesn’t contain complaining in such an annoying means that it generates a secondary wave of earned media for his Pop Tarts film.

• I’d quite see no Please Don’t Destroy than a so-so Please Don’t Destroy video, however this episode actually may’ve used a Please Don’t Destroy video.