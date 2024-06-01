Officer killed, multiple injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Two Minneapolis law enforcement officials and 4 civilians had been injured Thursday in what officers are calling an active-shooter scenario, regulation enforcement mentioned.

KTTC’s sister station within the Twin Cities KARE 11 is reporting {that a} Minneapolis police officer has died following the taking pictures.

Brokers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to “an lively taking pictures scenario” and are “there to assist expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” mentioned Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the native area division.

Minneapolis police mentioned in a Fb publish the incident was within the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The publish known as it a “fluid scenario” and urged residents to keep away from the realm.

Spokespersons for the police division and mayor’s workplace didn’t instantly return messages searching for extra info.

