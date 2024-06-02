How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 5 livestream options

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers clips the skates of Logan Stankoven #11 of the Dallas Stars in entrance of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 through the third interval in Recreation 4 of the Western Convention Remaining of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on Might 29, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. Codie McLachlan/Getty Pictures



The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers in Recreation 5 of the NHL Western Convention finals tonight. The sequence is tied 2-2, making this a pivotal sport for each groups hoping to take the lead.

Maintain studying for the way and when to observe at present’s pivotal Oilers vs. Stars Recreation 5.

How and when to observe the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Recreation 5

Recreation 5 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs sequence shall be performed on Friday, Might 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

How one can watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Recreation 5 with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT, otherwise you’ve lower the twine along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch the playoffs. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch at present’s NHL Playoffs sport.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective option to stream the Oilers vs. Stars sport

If you do not have cable and also you wish to watch the at present’s sport, one of the cost-effective methods to stream playoff video games is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe hockey within the postseason, you will want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 per 30 days, however the platform is presently providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the primary month. You may cancel anytime.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent 12 months’s NFL video games on CBS. For those who’re on the lookout for one dwell TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we propose a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our best choice to stream the NHL Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to observe in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place accessible).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo would not carry.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max subscribers can watch the Oilers vs. Stars sport totally free

Max, previously often known as HBO Max, is thought for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, hockey followers can get pleasure from NHL Playoffs video games on the streamer with the B/R Sports activities add-on. You may want a Max subscription to entry B/R Sports activities content material just like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $9.99 per 30 days. The B/R Sports activities add-on is presently free.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Oilers vs. Stars sport dwell totally free

You may watch at present’s sport with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per 30 days after a three-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

Beneath are the schedules, standings and scores for the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

2024 NHL Convention Finals schedule

The NHL convention finals are a best-of-seven sequence starting on Wednesday, Might 22, 2024.

Japanese Convention Remaining

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Recreation 2: | Rangers 2, Panthers 1

Recreation 3: | Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Recreation 4: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Recreation 5: | Thursday, Might 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Recreation 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Recreation 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Collection tied 2-2

*= if needed

Western Convention Remaining

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Recreation 2: | Stars 3, Oilers 1

Recreation 3: | Stars 5, Oilers 3

Recreation 4: | Oilers 5, Stars 2

Recreation 5: | Friday, Might 31, 8:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Recreation 6: | Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Recreation 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

Collection tied 2-2

*= if needed

Second spherical schedule

Beneath are the scores for the second spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the sequence 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Recreation 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins 4-3

First spherical outcomes

Beneath are the scores for the primary spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Recreation 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Recreation 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Recreation 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Recreation 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Remaining is presently scheduled to start on June 3, 2024. That date might change based mostly on the period of the Stanley Cup Convention finals.