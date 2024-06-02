Megan Thee Stallion’s Atlanta concert Friday night postponed amidst water main crisis

article

The Megan Thee Stallion live performance scheduled for Friday night time at State Farm Enviornment has been postponed because of the ongoing water foremost break and outage.

The efficiency can be moved to Sunday with all tickets being honored for that date.

On the artist’s X web page, previously Twitter, she wrote partially:

“I’m extraordinarily disillusioned as a result of I had an enormous shock for the Hotties tonight, however we are going to comply with the Mayor’s protocol. Tonight’s present is rescheduled for THIS SUNDAY June 2nd,2024.”

She added that she is praying for all these impacted by the water outage.

As of Friday afternoon, the “Sizzling Woman Summer season Tour” is scheduled to occur on Saturday as deliberate, however that would change if the water difficulty isn’t resolved.

GET THE LATEST ON THE WATER ISSUES AND CLOSURES IN ATLANTA

What’s the Sizzling Woman Summer season Tour?

Megan Thee Stallion, the three-time Grammy award-winning celebrity, introduced in March her “Sizzling Woman Summer season Tour,” a large 31-city trek produced by Reside Nation. The singer had beforehand introduced that Atlanta can be on the record.

This tour marks Megan’s first-ever headlining tour in arenas globally. Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will function a particular visitor. The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits comparable to “Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B),” “FNF” and “Yeah Glo!,” will be a part of Megan on the home leg of the tour.