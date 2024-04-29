How to watch the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 4 livestream options, more

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles previous P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks throughout a 96-93 Mavericks win in recreation two of the Western Convention First Spherical Playoffs at Crypto.com Enviornment on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Photographs



Sport 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spherical 1 NBA Playoffs collection will probably be performed at present. Two formidable opponents face off once more in probably the most difficult playoff matchups this yr.

Do not miss the sport. Preserve studying for all of the methods you may watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation at present.

How and when to observe the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation

Sport 4 of the Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs collection will probably be performed on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on ABC and stream on ESPN, Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

Learn how to watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry ABC otherwise you’ve lower the twine along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch at present’s recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch at present’s Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation stay.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective strategy to stream the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation

If you do not have cable TV that features ABC, probably the most cost-effective methods to stream at present’s recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at at present’s recreation, you may want a subscription to the Blue tier, which incorporates entry to your native community affiliate’s stay feed (excluding CBS). To stage up your protection and get entry to NBA playoff video games broadcast on ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording house included, excellent for recording at present’s championship recreation.

The Blue tier is $45 monthly. The Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 monthly, however the platform is at the moment providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the primary month.

There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Notice: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. In case you’re on the lookout for one stay TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we advise a subscription to Hulu + Reside TV.

High options of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 40 channels to observe in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place obtainable).

You get entry to NBA video games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation without cost with Fubo



It’s also possible to catch at present’s recreation on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to ABC and ESPN, along with virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season.

To look at the NBA Playoffs with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with NBA basketball, you may have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to take into account including on the $7.99 monthly Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with stay video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 monthly ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you may cancel anytime.

The Professional tier contains 196 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to get pleasure from.

Fubo contains most channels you may want to observe stay sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by means of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, pill and different units.

Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks recreation stay without cost

You’ll be able to watch at present’s recreation with the Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch at present’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Watch at present’s recreation stay with a digital HDTV antenna

It’s also possible to watch at present’s recreation on TV with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels corresponding to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There is not any month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna supplies a severely cheap strategy to watch NBA basketball with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may also present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile vary can obtain lots of of HDTV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and might filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

One of the best place to get NBA Playoffs fan gear: Fanatics



Fanatics is our first cease for the most recent NBA fan gear, our go-to for NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and extra. Fanatics additionally has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 general draft decide Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.

First spherical schedule

Beneath are the dates, occasions and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All occasions Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) Warmth 111-101

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) 76ers 125-114

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Magic 121-83

• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) OKC 124-92

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 112-105

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If mandatory

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

• Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)*

• Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Might 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If mandatory

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision) Mavericks 96-93

• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If mandatory

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.