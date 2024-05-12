How to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs game today: Game 3 livestream options, more

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts throughout the second quarter in opposition to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder in Recreation Two of the Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Paycom Middle on Might 09, 2024 in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma. Joshua Gateley/Getty Photos



The OKC Thunder face the Dallas Mavericks at the moment for Recreation 3 of the groups’ NBA Playoffs collection. The Thunder’s hopes of one other sweep have been formally squashed in Recreation 2 due to stellar performances by the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington.

Do not miss a single sport of the Thunder vs. Mavericks Western Convention semifinals collection. Hold studying under for a way and when to look at at the moment’s sport.

How and when to look at Recreation 3 of the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs collection

Recreation 3 of the OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoffs collection will likely be performed on Might 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

The right way to watch OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Recreation 3 with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry ABC otherwise you’ve lower the wire along with your cable firm, you may nonetheless watch at the moment’s sport. Under are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch at the moment’s sport dwell.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals is a best-of-seven collection starting on Might 4, 2024.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Saturday, Might 11 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Monday, Might 13 (7 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

The collection is tied 1-1

* = If crucial

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Recreation 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Recreation 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Recreation 3: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 10 (7 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Knicks vs. Pacers, Sunday, Might 12 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 5: Pacers vs. Knicks, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Knicks vs. Pacers, Friday, Might 17 (TBD, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

New York leads the collection 2-0

* = If crucial

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Recreation 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Recreation 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 11 (3:30 ET, ABC)

• Recreation 4: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Monday, Might 13 (9:30 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Wednesday, Might 15 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 18 (8:30 ET, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, Might 20 (8:30 ET, TNT) *

The collection is tied 1-1

* = If crucial

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Recreation 3: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Friday, Might 10 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Sunday, Might 12 (8 ET, TNT)

• Recreation 5: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Tuesday, Might 14 (TBD, TNT) *

• Recreation 6: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, Might 16 (8:30, ESPN) *

• Recreation 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, Might 19 (TBD, TBD) *

Minnesota leads collection 2-0

* = If crucial

First spherical schedule

Under are the outcomes for the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Recreation 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Recreation 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Recreation 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Recreation 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Recreation 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Recreation 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Recreation 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Recreation 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Recreation 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Recreation 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Recreation 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Recreation 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Recreation 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Recreation 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Recreation 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Recreation 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Recreation 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Recreation 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Recreation 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Recreation 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Recreation 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Recreation 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Recreation 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Recreation 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Recreation 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Recreation 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Recreation 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Recreation 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Recreation 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Recreation 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Recreation 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Recreation 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Recreation 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Recreation 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.