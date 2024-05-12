Nottingham Forest v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Blues edge thriller

(Chelsea FC through Getty Photos)

Late targets from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson lifted Chelsea to a 3-2 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest that left the hosts mathematically nonetheless in peril of relegation.

Mykhailo Mudryk additionally scored for Mauricio Pochettino’s crew, who’re seventh within the desk with two video games remaining. Forest are seventeenth and three factors away from 18th-placed Luton City, however with a vastly superior objective distinction that ought to guarantee their Premier League survival. Each Forest and Luton have a sport remaining.

Chelsea acquired on the scoreboard within the sixth minute when Cole Palmer despatched a by means of ball to Mudryk, who swept a shot into the far backside nook. Strikes from Willy Boly within the sixteenth minute and Callum Hudson-Odoi within the 74th made for a carnival environment on the Metropolis Floor.

However Sterling scored the equaliser within the eightieth minute after which Jackson silenced the Forest crowd two minutes later when he headed in a cross from skipper Reece James.

Relive all of the motion from The Metropolis Floor under:

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

Chelsea edge previous Nottingham Forest 3-2 within the Premier League to maneuver nearer to securing a Europa League spot

Forest miss likelihood to mathematically safe survival however Luton’s earlier defeat means they’re all however secure

FULL-TIME! Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

82’ – GOAL! Jackson completes the turnaround after pretty cross from James (NFO 2-3 CHE)

80’ – GOAL! Sterling equalises by bending an effort previous Sels (NFO 2-2 CHE)

75’ – GOAL! Hudson-Odoi offers Forest the lead with a stunning curling effort (NFO 2-1 CHE)

70’ – CROSSBAR! Hudson-Odoi clips bar with curled shot (NFO 1-1 CHE)

62’ – POST! Chelsea now strike the put up by means of Silva’s header (NFO 1-1 CHE)

57’ – POST! Forest hit the woodwork once more from Gibbs-White’s header earlier than Wooden blazes over (NFO 1-1 CHE)

53’ – POST! Yates’s shot from exterior the field strikes the foot of the put up (NFO 1-1 CHE)

16’ -GOAL! Boly’s header brings Forest stage after VAR test (NFO 1-1 CHE)

7’ – GOAL! Mudryk slots dwelling after beautiful Palmer go (NFO 0-1 CHE)

Nottingham Forest FC 2 – 3 Chelsea FC

Chelsea increase European hopes as late targets stun Nottingham Forest

20:10 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea continued their late surge for European qualification with a frantic 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, who missed the possibility to verify their Premier League survival in type.

Targets from Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson made it three successive wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s facet, who are actually stage with sixth-placed Newcastle with two video games to go.

Pochettino, who has mentioned his future on the membership will probably be determined “in a single week”, might but lead the Blues into the Europa League or Europa Convention League, relying on Manchester United’s remaining league place and whether or not they win the FA Cup or not.

Chelsea increase European hopes as late targets stun Nottingham Forest

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

20:15 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is subsequent to come back in entrance of the Sky cameras.

“The very best factor is the way in which that we at all times imagine till the top,” he says.

“I’m happy as a result of the gamers from the bench made a huge impact so I’m pleased with our restoration. It was vital for the crew to complete the season sturdy, with the hope to start out subsequent season very well.

“If we’re trustworthy we had been punished in our first 10 video games. Our efficiency was good however we weren’t medical and we wasted massive probabilities. All the information mentioned we had been in a false place.

“After we beat Tottenham, within the final 24 video games we’re within the high 4 or 5. The gamers imagine in the way in which that we work”.

The Argentine finishes by saying that “if the proprietor is pleased with my job we will proceed”.

“I’m at all times a coach who’s pondering long run. All departments should be completely happy for us to be a superb crew to compete. I nonetheless have another yr in my contract and I’m pondering to be right here.”

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

20:00 , Chris Wilson

Reece James and Cole Palmer are talking to Sky. The Chelsea captain says that it’s nice to be again on the pitch.

“It’s been an extended 5 months since I’ve performed, so I’m completely happy I might make my comeback right now and assist the crew.”

Palmer says that he’s completely happy James is again, including that “everybody is aware of how good he’s”.

James provides that Chelsea are studying every single day, explaining that “we’re nonetheless younger however we’re enhancing and we’re coming sturdy on the finish of the season”.

“Cole Palmer is without doubt one of the greatest on the earth, I believe personally. At Metropolis he didn’t play as a lot as he would really like however he has come right here and brought the possibility with each palms.

“Slowly however absolutely we’re discovering our toes and reaching a stage.”

Palmer replies that he “wouldn’t go that far, however it’s good to listen to”.

“That is my first season enjoying correctly within the league. It was an important win and now we give attention to the subsequent one,” he provides.

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:50 , Chris Wilson

For the house facet, it’s one other week till they will mathematically verify security, however a sport towards Burnley – who had been relegated this afternoon – gained’t present sufficient of a turnaround for Luton to outlive (barring arguably the most important miracle the league has ever seen).

Issues are just a little extra sophisticated for Chelsea, who face a struggle from Newcastle and Manchester United to qualify for subsequent season’s European competitions.

No matter occurs, if Manchester United win the FA Cup, they’ll qualify for the Europa League. Nevertheless, as that’s wanting extraordinarily unbelievable, it’s doubtless that whoever finishes sixth will qualify for the Europa League, with the seventh-placed crew going into the Europa Convention.

Newcastle are stage on factors with Chelsea, however they’ve a 10-goal benefit in objective distinction. Each side have two video games left to play: Chelsea go to Brighton earlier than internet hosting Bournemouth on the ultimate day, whereas Newcastle journey to Manchester United in midweek earlier than their remaining sport of the season away at Brentford.

Learn extra on European qualification under.

Which Premier League sides qualify for Europe this season?

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:40 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

FT: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:33 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! A massively entertaining sport involves an finish and Chelsea take another step in the direction of European qualification after an enthralling turnaround between 80 and 83 minutes.

Forest should wait till subsequent week to formally verify their Premier League standing subsequent week, however the (tentative) partying can start in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:31 , Chris Wilson

97 minutes: Forest have another likelihood with an Aina lengthy throw. It’s launched in however Cucurella clears, however the whistle nonetheless isn’t going. We’re into minute eight as Gibbs-white lashes at a half- volley, which works behind.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:29 , Chris Wilson

96 minutes: Certainly Forest’s final likelihood as Gibbs-White swings in a nook that Petrovic catches.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:29 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes: Forest wanting like all they’ll need to do to remain up is keep away from a 13-goal swing subsequent week. You’d again them to do this.

The house facet are nonetheless making an attempt to get that ‘very important’ level although, as Gibbs-White wins a nook by heading it off James.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:27 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes: Elanga tries to tackle James down the left, however it’s at all times a mismatch. Moments earlier, Dominguez was booked for a foul in modified.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:25 , Chris Wilson

91 minutes: Brilliantly labored by Chelsea as Palmer drives in the direction of the field, skips previous one problem and lays it off to Sterling. He then performs another go throughout to Gusto, whose shot is blocked on the final second.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:23 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes: This result’s harsh on Forest, and significantly Murillo, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi and Aina, who’ve performed very effectively. Toffolo swings in a cross however Cucurella clears.

We’ll have seven minutes of added time.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:21 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes: Petrovic catches the ball in from the nook, and the result’s wanting set already. Nkunku wins a foul on midway to provide Chelsea some respite.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:20 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes: Extra modifications, as Niakhate and Hudson-Odoi come off for Taiwo Awoniyi and Nicolas Dominguez.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:18 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes: An ideal clipped ball from James and Chelsea have turned this sport on its head. Jackson was booked for his celebrations.

Forest look just a little misplaced now. In distinction, Chelsea look filled with confidence, knocking it round properly in defence and midfield.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

19:16 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes: GOAL! And Chelsea have turned it round!

Reece James will get away down the best after a ball excessive, and he hits an ideal half-volleyed cross that sails over Sels and is on a plate for Jackson, who merely heads into an open web!

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-2 Chelsea

19:13 , Chris Wilson

80 minutes: GOAL! Something Hudson-Odoi can do…

Textbook from Raheem Sterling, because the England winger collects the ball to the left of the Forest field. He cuts inside, takes a contact and bends an effort into the far nook!

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

19:12 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes: James’ first involvement is to make an overlapping run into the field and in the reduction of a pleasant cross, however it’s turned behind.

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

19:11 , Chris Wilson

78 minutes: Gusto does effectively to hold it into the field, however his cross is wasteful.

Gallagher comes off for membership captain Reece James.

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

19:10 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes: The Metropolis Floor is in a jubilant temper now. Niakhate is booked for taking too lengthy over a free-kick.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

19:09 , Chris Wilson

74 minutes: GOAL! And who else would it not be?

Sels knocks it lengthy and it runs to Morgan Gibbs-White, who surges in the direction of the field after which spreads it vast to Hudson-Odoi.

The previous Chelsea man cuts inside and bends a stunning effort previous the defenders which nestles within the backside nook of Petrovic’s web! Muted celebrations from the English winger.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

19:05 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes: Forest make some modifications now. Montiel and Yates come off for Anthony Elanga and Harry Toffolo.

For Chelsea, Raheem Sterling replaces Mudryk.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

19:04 , Chris Wilson

71 minutes: One other Forest counter is led by Hudson-Odoi, and this time, slightly than shedding a go, he opts for the curled shot. It’s an honest effort which clips the bar because it goes over.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

19:02 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes: Forest counter once more, as soon as once more with Hudson-Odoi down the left. He lays it off to a different former Chelsea man, Ola Aina, who fizzes a low shot previous the close to put up.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

19:01 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes: Appeals for handball because the balls appears to bounce off Murillo, however nothing doing for the VAR. Moments later, Jackson’s go is simply inches away from touchdown at Nkunku’s toes within the field.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:59 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes: Palmer’s effort crashes towards the Forest wall, and Chelsea recycle possession.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:59 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes: Mudryk clips an extended ball in the direction of Jackson, however he’s remoted and loses the header.

Quickly after, Palmer skips previous Murillo’s problem earlier than being introduced down proper on the sting of the field by Danilo.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:56 , Chris Wilson

62 minutes: CLOSE! Nkunku wins a foul after gaining possession off Niakhate, and Palmer has an opportunity for a harmful supply.

It’s precisely that, and Thiago Silva will get a head to it, however it bounces towards the far put up.

Chelsea have been significantly better since their modifications.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:54 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes: Chelsea in possession as we go previous the hour mark, however they will’t vogue an opportunity.

Reece James is warming up on the sideline. That is his first time within the Chelsea squad in 2024.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:52 , Chris Wilson

58 minutes: Pochettino has seen sufficient and opts to make modifications. Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto come on for Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:51 , Chris Wilson

56 minutes: CLOSE! Madueke loses it to Danilo close to midway, earlier than Aina collects and lays it off to Montiel. His ball throughout finally ends up on the toes of Hudson-Odoi, who clips an inviting ball in; Gibbs-White meets it by crashing a header towards the put up, and it bounces to Wooden round 4 yards out, however he can solely direct his volley over the bar!

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:48 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes: Caicedo performs an excellent lofted by means of ball in the direction of Palmer within the Forest field, and the Englishman tries to take it on the volley, however he scuffs it vast.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:46 , Chris Wilson

52 minutes: CLOSE! A beautiful problem from Aina wins the ball close to the Chelsea field. Forest’s attackers change just a few passes earlier than it runs to Yates on the sting of the field, and he hits a low shot that crashes towards the far put up!

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:44 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: Aina has completed effectively to negate Madueke’s menace thus far, and as soon as once more he slides in to cease the Englishman slicing inside.

Chelsea win it again quickly after although, and the away facet are having a superb spell of possession.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:42 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes: Caicedo fouls Yates and Forest have a free-kick in a harmful place. Gibbs-White delivers the ball in and Murillo meets it, however Chelsea briefly clear. It involves Aina round 35 yards out, however his pushed effort is effectively over.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:40 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes: Pretty play from Jackson to carry the ball up after which slip it to Mudryk. He drives in the direction of the field and lays it to Madueke, who finally loses possession.

Forest break and Gibbs-White lays it off to the overlapping Montiel, whose cross is cleared for a throw.

KICK-OFF! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:38 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The Metropolis Floor is in high quality voice as the house crew start the second half. No modifications from both facet at half-time.

HT: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:35 , Chris Wilson

So Forest are 45 minutes from assured Premier League security (even when they’re already virtually actually secure anyway).

The Metropolis Floor has been rocking at instances and the gamers have actually performed as much as the environment, in addition to giving their followers one thing to shout about.

After some very promising opening phases and a stunning mixture from Palmer and Mudryk, Chelsea have faltered considerably. Nonetheless, Pochettino’s facet will know they’ve greater than sufficient in assault to harm Forest, break their security celebrations and take one step nearer to European soccer subsequent season.

18:30 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:23 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The half involves an finish after Mudryk’s squared ball into the field runs behind the Chelsea attackers.

Each side will probably be pleased with elements of that half, although Chelsea will probably be upset that they did not capitalise on a well-worked first objective.

Forest have had the higher of the sport since equalising, they usually at the moment have what they should mathematically guarantee Premier League security.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:21 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes: Gibbs-White tries to comb an early cross into Wooden, however Petrovic simply catches it.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:19 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes: Noni Madueke loses the ball close to the Forest field after a troublesome problem from Yates, and he stays down briefly.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:19 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes: There’ll be 5 minutes of added time.

Cucurella loses it cheaply close to midway and the house facet counter. Murillo carries it out their half earlier than slipping it to Hudson-Odoi, who drives in the direction of objective and hits a deflected shot. It falls to Wooden on the sting of the field, however sadly for the house followers, the New Zealander can’t make clear contact with it and it runs to Petrovic.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:16 , Chris Wilson

44 minutes: It’s really fizzling out because the half involves an finish. Silva is there as soon as once more to cease a forest assault, this time nicking the ball off Wooden within the Chelsea field.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:13 , Chris Wilson

41 minutes: Loads of phrases between Montiel and Mudryk as they tussle on the close to put up. Palmer delivers the nook, however Sels manages to gather.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:12 , Chris Wilson

40 minutes: Ryan Yates has been down since that Badiashile shot, however he’s up after some therapy. Dominguez is warming up in case he’s required.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:10 , Chris Wilson

39 minutes: Gallagher delivers a wasteful ball in however it runs out to Badiashie, whose shot is deflected over.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:10 , Chris Wilson

37 minutes: Palmer can’t discover the hole with the by means of ball, however Chelsea win the throw. Gallagher is introduced down by Danilo, and the away facet have a free-kick round 30 yards out.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:08 , Chris Wilson

35 minutes: Gibbs-White clips one other inviting ball to the again put up and it’s headed throughout objective once more, however Silva does effectively to clear.

The outgoing Chelsea man – who’s on his approach again to Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense – has seemed snug thus far. He’ll be part of fellow Brazil legend Marcelo on the Rio de Janeiro membership.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:06 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes: Forest clear the nook and it runs to Hudson-Odoi. It’s a easy foot race in the direction of objective between him and Gallagher, and the Forest man is introduced down close to the field.

Gallagher is booked after a quick VAR test for final man.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:05 , Chris Wilson

33 minutes: Some good play from Chelsea as Palmer sees the opening between two Forest defenders and slides the ball by means of to Jackson, however he can’t direct his shot previous Sels.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:03 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes: Palmer delivers the nook once more, however it’s cleared on the close to put up and he’s offside from th return ball.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:03 , Chris Wilson

31 minutes: Nice play from each Madueke and Aina, as the previous takes it previous the Forest defender on the best, however he does effectively get well with the sliding problem.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:01 , Chris Wilson

29 minutes: Palmer feeds Jackson, who lays it off to Cucurella within the field, however there are too many Forest our bodies and Boly clears.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

18:00 , Chris Wilson

28 minutes: Jackson tries to gather a by means of ball however it comes off his heel, and the house facet win possession as soon as extra.

Moments later, Jackson is tackled effectively as he was bearing down on objective.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:58 , Chris Wilson

26 minutes: Gibbs-White tries to clip a ball excessive to Wooden, however the New Zealander doesn’t have the tempo to win the footrace with Badiashile.

A little bit of a lull in exercise over the past 5 minutes.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:56 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes: Silva clips an extended ball ahead however Niakhate does effectively to take it away from Jackson. He evades the deal with from his fellow countryman and Forest have possession as soon as extra.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:54 , Chris Wilson

22 minutes: Danilo takes the nook and Petrovic will get a hand to it. It nonetheless falls onto the top of Chris Wooden, however he can’t direct his header goalwards.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:53 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes: Palmer loses the ball in midfield and Forest counter. The ball falls to Yates on the sting of the field, and his shot is deflected behind for a nook.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:51 , Chris Wilson

19 minutes: Nearly pretty play from Jackson as his meandering run takes him previous a few challenges and into the Forest field, however he fumbles it on the final and might’t get a shot away.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:50 , Chris Wilson

18 minutes: The objective is given after a quick VAR test. Forest one step nearer to formally making certain their security!

Immediately, they assault and Aina clips a ball in the direction of Wooden, who can’t direct his header throughout objective to Gibbs-White. He was offside anyway.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

17:48 , Chris Wilson

15 minutes: GOAL! And are Forest are stage out of nowhere? It might be offside.

Anyway, Gibbs-White clips a ball in the direction of the far put up and Boly has a free header. He directs it in the direction of objective and it takes a spark off the boot of Gallagher, which takes it into the underside put up previous Petrovic.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:46 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes: Gallagher wins a nook from Niakhate and Chelsea have an opportunity to ship a harmful ball in.

Palmer takes, however it runs out to Murillo and Forest counter, with the Brazilian successful a free-kick after Badiashile brings him down.

The Frenchman is booked for his troubles.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:44 , Chris Wilson

13 minutes: Hudson-Odoi, who’ll doubtless really feel he has a degree to show tonight, performs in a cross which bounces off the defender after which onto him and out for a objective kick.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:43 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes: Jackson will get away previous Murillo on the right-hand facet, and he performs an inviting cutback into the field, however it’s cleared.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:42 , Chris Wilson

10 minutes: Forest win the ball deep into the Chelsea half and Woods receives the ball within the field. His contact is poor so he has to cross slightly than shoot, and it’s deflected. It bounces to Yates, however his shot flies effectively over.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea

17:40 , Chris Wilson

8 minutes: GOAL! One thing out of nothing from Chelsea!

Silva lays it off to Palmer, who performs a stunning by means of ball to Mudryk on the left-hand facet. The Ukrainian takes a contact to come back throughout Boly, earlier than sweeping it into the far nook.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:37 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes: An extended throw-in from Aina, and Yates will get a head to it, however the looping effort goes harmlessly vast.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:37 , Chris Wilson

5 minutes: Chelsea clear the nook simply, however Forest win it again with Yates. Aina’s ball in is blocked, simply earlier than Hudson-Odoi’s is cleared.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:36 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes: Chelsea are having fun with some early possession right here. Cucurella is offering that additional man within the center, as popularised by Guardiola and Arteta.

Montiel breaks free down the best and fizzes in a cross in the direction of Wooden, however it’s cleared behind for a nook.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: The Metropolis Floor is completely rocking within the opening phases, because the aid and celebration of Forest followers lastly comes out.

The house facet have an opportunity virtually instantly, as Chris Wooden will get to an extended ball excessive. He tries to lob the inrushing Petrovic, however the ‘keeper manages to catch it.

Ought to have scored actually.

KICK-OFF! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

17:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away facet get us began on a sunny afternoon on the banks of the Trent.

Can Chelsea take one step nearer to European qualification? A reminder that Forest will nonetheless need to mathematically verify their security with a minimum of a draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

17:27 , Chris Wilson

Each groups are within the tunnel now, with just a few smiles from the Forest gamers as they know they’ve virtually confirmed security.

The followers know too, and the Metropolis Floor is in high quality voice because the gamers make their approach onto the pitch.

How the groups are faring

17:25 , Chris Wilson

Not lengthy to go till kick-off, so a reminder of the potential permutations for either side.

Nottingham Forest are hovering simply in regards to the relegation zone on 29 factors, having performed one sport lower than 18th-placed Luton. A draw would mathematically assure their security forward of a final-day fixture away at Burnley, who had been relegated earlier. Even when they fail to win, it will take a near-miracle for Forest to go down on the ultimate day – specifically a 13-goal swing in objective distinction in favour of Luton.

Chelsea have so much much less to fret about, however are nonetheless looking a spot in Europe, and doubtlessly the Europa League.

Pochettino’s facet sit seventh, one place under Newcastle and one above Manchester United. They’re three factors behind the Magpies, and forward of United because of a vastly superior objective distinction.

A win can be a significant step in the direction of European qualification forward of their remaining two video games, towards Brighton and Bournemouth respectively.

17:20 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV?

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Simply quarter-hour till kick-off now, so right here’s a reminder of how one can watch tonight’s sport.

The sport is because of kick-off at 5.30pm BST at The Metropolis Floor, and viewers within the UK can watch the match dwell on Sky Sports activities Predominant Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League. Subscribers can stream the motion through Sky Go.

When you’re not a Sky buyer you may seize a NOWTV Day Move right here to observe and not using a subscription.

Learn on for all the knowledge you want under.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV? Time, channel and easy methods to watch

Premier League outcomes – Burnley relegated!

17:13 , Chris Wilson

Nice information for Forest followers as kick-off looms. The membership have virtually assured their Premier League standing for subsequent season, after losses for Burnley and Luton by the hands of Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

Burnley have been formally relegated after late Spurs targets, whereas Luton – whereas not formally relegated – are on the brink, and can go down right now if Forest get a minimum of one level.

Luton sit three factors behind Forest having performed a sport extra, they usually have a -31 objective distinction compared to Forest’s -18.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future: ‘You have to ask us’

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his Chelsea future doesn’t solely rely on the membership’s house owners, but additionally how he feels in regards to the venture transferring ahead.

The Argentine has endured a blended season with the Blues, with hypothesis surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge, although chairman Todd Boehly has expressed his delight at current kind.

However with Chelsea now in competition to qualify for the Europa League, Pochettino has insisted he, too, should be “completely happy” for the venture to proceed past this season.

“Look, it’s not vital. Crucial factor is to maintain going, working if we’re all completely happy, not solely the house owners pleased with us, or us, with all of the organisation the membership is constructing right here due to them we’re all beneath evaluation,” Pochettino mentioned.

“If we’re completely happy, good. However it isn’t provided that the house owners are completely happy or the sporting administrators completely happy. If we’re completely happy, you want to ask us, additionally, as a result of perhaps we aren’t completely happy and we settle for the state of affairs and we have to break up. It isn’t going to be the primary time the teaching workers on the finish of the season resolve to not maintain going.”

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Some vital Chelsea-related information, because it’s now identified the place Thiago Silva will head to after his remaining look for the facet.

The Brazilian is ready to rejoin his former membership Fluminense on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires on the finish of the season.

The 39-year-old will return to the outfit with whom he spent three seasons between 2006-08, making 143 appearances, and has been given permission to hitch up together with his new facet previous to the expiry of his Stamford Bridge deal, which is up on July 1.

Thiago Silva set to return to Fluminense when Chelsea contract expires

Crew information

16:43 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has named an unchanged facet from the one which beat West Ham 5-0 final week.

Enzo Fernandez and Alfie Gilchrist stays sidelined, whereas Reece James comes again onto the bench after an extended harm lay-off.

Crew information

16:38 , Chris Wilson

Nuno Espirito Santo has made one change to the crew that beat Sheffield United 3-1 final week.

Anthony Elanga drops to the bench, with Moussa Niakhate coming right into a five-man defence.

Crew information

16:34 , Chris Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wooden.

SUBS: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

CHELSEA XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

SUBS: Bettinelli, Colwill, Disasi, Gusto, James, Ugochukwu, Casadei, Sterling, Nkunku.

Early crew information

16:25 , Chris Wilson

Neco Williams is lacking for the hosts as the results of a hamstring harm whereas Taiwo Awoniyi accomplished his return from harm final week and and is pushing for a beginning place alongside Chris Wooden up entrance.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Raheem Sterling resumed coaching with the Blues and are all nearing full health after current accidents. That trio returned to the matchday squad for towards West Ham United final weekend and are in competition to start out.

Thiago Silva will function sooner or later for his remaining match at Stamford Bridge earlier than leaving Chelsea in the summertime.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and easy methods to watch Premier League fixture

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Forest come into the sport sitting seventeenth within the league and simply three factors above the relegation zone which means they’re in severe menace of going through the drop ought to they lose to Chelsea right now. A 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Sheffield United final outing holds them in good stead however Nuno Espírito Santo’s facet might want to up their ranges if they’re to take factors away from a Chelsea facet that’s gaining momentum.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues are unbeaten of their final three video games and hammered David Moyes’ West Ham 5-0 final outing to leap as much as seventh within the desk. They’re concentrating on a spot in subsequent season’s European competitions and have to maintain successful if they’re to complete above Newcastle and Manchester United.

The sport is because of kick-off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 11 Could at The Metropolis Floor. Viewers in the UK can watch the match dwell on Sky Sports activities Predominant Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League, with protection on the channel from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the motion through Sky Go.

When you’re not a Sky buyer you may seize a NOWTV Day Move right here to observe and not using a subscription.

Learn on for all the knowledge you want under.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV? Time, channel and easy methods to watch

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Unbiased’s dwell protection of Saturday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s males journey north hoping to take one other step in the direction of European qualification, whereas Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest crew are hoping to climb additional in the direction of Premier League security.