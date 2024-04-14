How to watch today’s Bournemouth vs. Manchester United Premier League soccer match: Livestream options, more

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring his staff’s first purpose through the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Outdated Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. Shaun Botterill/Getty Photos



The Bournemouth vs. Manchester United Premier League match can be performed right this moment. The Cherries host Man United stay from Vitality Stadium. Man United hopes to finish a dreary month-and-a-half of Premier League performances, however they will must cease the Cherries at house to finish the skid and losses.

Maintain studying for the way and when to observe right this moment’s match, even when you do not have cable.

Easy methods to watch the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United Premier League soccer match

The Bournemouth vs. Manchester United Premier League soccer match can be performed on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT). The match can be broadcast stay on NBC and Peacock, plus stream on the platforms featured beneath.

Easy methods to watch the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match with out cable

Whereas most cable packages embody NBC, it is simple to right this moment’s Premier League match if NBC is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match free with Fubo



You possibly can watch stay Premier League matches airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to matches airing on NBC, the USA Community and CNB, in addition to nearly each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embody CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games by way of “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Night time Soccer), ESPN (Monday Night time Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply right this moment’s recreation, all with no cable subscription.

To observe the Premier League with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with the Premier League, you will have entry to NFL soccer, FuboTV presents MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches. FuboTV Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

High options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you possibly can cancel at any time.

You possibly can watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air stay with Fubo’s lookback function.

The Professional tier contains over 190 channels.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to observe faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS (not obtainable by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Stream the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match stay on Sling TV for half value

One of the crucial cost-effective methods to stream stay network-aired Premier League matches this 12 months is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally presents entry to USA Community, NFL Community, native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording house included, good for recording all of the thrilling soccer airing this season.

That plan usually prices $60 monthly, however the streamer is at the moment providing a 50% off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $30. You possibly can be taught extra by tapping the button beneath.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to observe in whole, together with native NBC associates (the place obtainable).

Sling TV additionally presents the stay feed of Premier League matches airing stay on CNBC and the USA Community.

You additionally get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Premier League in 2024 on Hulu + Stay TV

You possibly can watch the Premier League in addition to the NFL, together with the NFL Community, MLB and the NBA, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each NBC and the USA Community. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each match on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch stay 2024 NFL preseason video games, unique stay common season video games, standard studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 month-to-month.

Watch the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match stay on Peacock

Paul Harding/Getty Photos



Some Premier League matches, together with right this moment’s match, are broadcast stay on Peacock, whereas video games aired on USA Community might be seen on Peacock the day after the stay broadcast. The streaming service has loads extra stay sports activities to supply, together with Massive Ten basketball and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions corresponding to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as nicely, together with hit motion pictures and TV collection corresponding to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 monthly. An annual plan is offered for $60 per 12 months. You possibly can cancel anytime.

High options of Peacock:

Peacock is the unique streaming service of the Premier League, which suggests you possibly can watch all Premier League matches by way of the Peacock app. You can even replay Premier League matches that broadcast stay on NBC by way of Peacock shortly after the livestream ends. Premier League matches which can be broadcast stay on the USA Community can be obtainable to observe on demand on Peacock the following day.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV reveals, in addition to NFL soccer airing on NBC, faculty basketbal l and extra.

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season begin and finish?

The 2023-24 Premier League season runs from Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 by way of Sunday, Could 19, 2024.

What groups are within the Premier League in 2024?

The Premier League consists of: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton City, Manchester Metropolis, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.