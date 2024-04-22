News
How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff game: Game 1 livestream options
The Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the primary time since 2020. They will face the New Orleans Pelicans in a tricky Spherical 1 collection certain to ship the sort of top-tier basketball these two groups have performed all season.
Preserve studying for a way and when to look at the Pelicans vs. Thunder recreation at present, even when you do not have cable.
How and when to look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder recreation
Sport 1 of the NBA Playoff collection between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder will likely be performed on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured under.
The best way to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder recreation with out cable
In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT otherwise you’ve minimize the wire along with your cable firm, you possibly can nonetheless watch at present’s NBA Playoff recreation. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch at present’s recreation stay.
Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective option to stream the Pelicans vs. OKC Thunder recreation
Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream at present’s NBA playoff recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe at present’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (really helpful), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.
The Orange tier is generally $40 per 30 days, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 on your first month, and $60 per 30 days after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs package deal deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You may cancel anytime.
Word: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired stay sports activities, together with the NFL. In case you’re searching for one stay TV streaming platform to look at all of your favourite sports activities, we advise a subscription to Hulu + Dwell TV.
High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:
- There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ABC, ESPN, TNT and TBS.
- Sling TV consists of TNT, a channel you do not get on Fubo.
- You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest value.
- All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.
Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder recreation stay at no cost
You may watch at present’s recreation with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch at present’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.
Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.
2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule
The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.
First spherical schedule
Beneath are the dates, instances and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All instances Jap.
Jap Convention
(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth
• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)
• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)
• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers
• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)
• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)
• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers
• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)
• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)
• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)
• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando
• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)
• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)
• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)
• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)
• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
Western Convention
(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans
• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)
• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)
• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)
• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers
• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)
• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)
• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)
• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)
• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*
= If needed
(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns
- Sport 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Sport 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
- Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
- Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*
- Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Could 2 (TBD, TBD)*
- Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Could 4 (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks
• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)
• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)
• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)
• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)
• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*
• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*
* = If needed
Convention semifinals schedule
The convention semifinals will start Could 6-7, however can transfer as much as Could 4-5 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.
Convention finals schedule
The convention finals will start Could 21-22, however can transfer as much as Could 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.
NBA Finals schedule
The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.
- Sunday, June 9: Sport 2
- Wednesday, June 12: Sport 3
- Friday, June 14: Sport 4
- Monday, June 17: Sport 5 (if needed)
- Thursday, June 20: Sport 6 (if needed)
- Sunday, June 23: Sport 7 (if needed)
