OKC Thunder First-Round Playoff Preview Against New Orleans Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – FEBRUARY 13: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder … [+] drives previous Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans throughout the third quarter at Paycom Middle on February 13, 2023 in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: Consumer expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or utilizing this {photograph}, Consumer is consenting to the phrases and situations of the Getty Photographs License Settlement. (Picture by Ian Maule/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

The opening contest of a seven-game collection between the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans is about to kick off tonight. It is going to be the No. 1 seed Thunder internet hosting the No. 8 seed Pelicans in OKC at Paycom Middle, in entrance of a crowd that hasn’t seen a house playoff recreation since 2019.

In the course of the three contests between these two groups within the common season, Oklahoma Metropolis got here out on prime in two of them. The one matchup that New Orleans received got here within the first two weeks of the season, when the Pelicans got here again from down by 22 factors to get a late victory.

It’s vital to notice that Zion Williamson will miss no less than the primary 4 video games of this collection with a left hamstring pressure he suffered in a recreation earlier this week. Even with out him within the lineup, this can be a high quality Pelicans staff that shall be in search of revenge after the Thunder eradicated them from the postseason a 12 months in the past throughout the NBA’s Play-In Match.

As this collection unfolds, what are a number of the key issue that might in the end make the distinction in who comes out on prime?

Tempo of Play

Oklahoma Metropolis performs without delay of the quickest paces in the complete NBA, which in the end means extra possessions happen in a given recreation. Conversely, the Pelicans have performed at a a lot slower tempo general this season, sitting within the again half of the league by way of each tempo and complete possessions.

In consequence, the Pelicans don’t take many pictures relative to a staff just like the Thunder. New Orleans is twenty third within the NBA in shot makes an attempt per recreation general and twenty fourth in 3-point tries per contest. With that in thoughts, the Pelicans make their pictures rely, taking pictures at a really spectacular clip from everywhere in the flooring. This isn’t a run-and-gun offense, however it’s an environment friendly one.

One factor to observe for on this collection is which staff is ready to dictate the tempo of play. If it’s a quick recreation, OKC may need a bonus. But when New Orleans can gradual issues down, it could possibly be the other.

Particular person Defensive Assignments

New Orleans is a really balanced staff, and one of many few on this league that was roughly within the prime 10 in each offensive and defensive ranking throughout the common season. The defensive aspect of the ball is the place the Pelicans thrive, boasting the sixth-best protection within the NBA so far.

That is pushed by not solely nice staff protection and efficient schemes, but additionally by the spectacular particular person defenders on the roster. Most notably, Herb Jones is ready to change the sport fully on that finish. When who has been in a position to decelerate Thunder famous person Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the previous two seasons, maybe no one is healthier than Jones. Moreover, Jose Alvarado is a pest that may be disruptive on protection whereas Trey Murphy III boasts size and flexibility as a defender.

In consequence, anticipate Oklahoma Metropolis to change up offensive schemes usually all through this collection in try and dictate how that situation performs out. If slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander is the focus of New Orleans’ recreation plan, the complimentary items round him might want to step up and contribute. Anticipate Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Aaron Wiggins to play key offensive roles at factors on this collection.

Middle Battle

In the course of the three matchups between New Orleans and OKC this season, the battle of facilities has been an attention-grabbing one. Whereas the Thunder roll out a contemporary, slender heart in Chet Holmgren who areas the ground and operates on the perimeter, the Pelicans begin a powerful huge in Jonas Valanciunas, who performs a way more conventional, bodily type and does his harm close to the rim.

If Valanciunas is ready to dominate the paint, pull down a excessive variety of rebounds and keep on the ground, it may imply bother for Oklahoma Metropolis. The Thunder lacks vital measurement and doesn’t essentially have a participant that possesses the scale to match him.

It is going to be within the Thunder’s favor to power the Pelicans to play small and maintain Valanciunas on the bench. Even then, Larry Nance Jr. has confirmed to be an efficient small ball heart for New Orleans of late, so keep watch over him on this collection.

Perimeter Taking pictures

Oklahoma Metropolis and New Orleans completed the common season as the primary and fourth best 3-point taking pictures groups within the league respectively. Moreover, whereas each of those squads knock down their pictures from past the arc at a excessive price, neither takes many.

The Thunder tried 34.2 (sixteenth in NBA) triples per recreation within the common season, which is simply barely greater than the 32.6 (twenty fourth) from the Pelicans. As this collection takes place, there shall be quite a few occasions wherein the battle from past the arc makes the distinction. Whether or not this turns right into a shootout or not, changing on the 3-point makes an attempt taken shall be on the prime of each groups’ priorities.

The winner of this collection will transfer on to play both the LA Clippers or Dallas Mavericks, relying on who comes out on prime in that collection. Within the meantime, anticipate this collection between the Thunder and Pelicans to be a aggressive one, even with Williamson lacking time.