How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff game: Livestream options, more

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot in the course of the recreation towards the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Middle on April 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 113-105. Chris Coduto/Getty Photos



The Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves right this moment for Sport 1 of their Spherical 1 playoff collection. The Wolves could have home-court benefit, however the Suns have Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion. A aggressive matchup if there ever was one, this 2024 NBA playoff collection between the Suns and the Timberwolves guarantees to be good. Hold studying for all of the methods you’ll be able to watch, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to observe the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves recreation

Sport 1 of the NBA playoff collection between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves can be performed on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on ESPN and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured under.

Easy methods to watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves recreation with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry ESPN otherwise you’ve lower the wire along with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch right this moment’s recreation. Under are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch right this moment’s recreation stay.

Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective method to stream the Suns vs. Timberwolves recreation

Some of the cost-effective methods to stream right this moment’s recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe right this moment’s recreation, you may want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier, which incorporates your native ABC, NBC and Fox associates’ stay feeds.

The Orange tier is generally $40 per 30 days, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand new subscribers the place you will get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 per 30 days after that. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Word: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not be capable to watch CBS-aired stay sports activities, together with the NFL. In case you’re on the lookout for one stay TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we recommend a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Reside TV.

High options of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to observe in whole, together with ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get entry to Monday Night time Soccer NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves recreation without cost with Fubo



It’s also possible to catch right this moment’s recreation on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to ABC and ESPN, along with nearly each NFL recreation subsequent season.

To observe the NBA Playoffs with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with NBA basketball, you may have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to contemplate including on the $7.99 per 30 days Fubo Further package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with stay video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per 30 days ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you’ll be able to cancel anytime.

The Professional tier contains 195 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody within the household to observe.

Fubo contains most channels you may want to observe stay sports activities, together with CBS (not out there by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves recreation stay without cost

You’ll be able to watch right this moment’s recreation with the Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally contains the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch right this moment’s recreation, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves collection schedule

Under are dates, begin occasions and networks airing the complete Suns vs. Timberwolves Spherical 1 collection. All occasions Japanese.

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Sport 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Sport 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)* Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Might 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket towards Royce O’Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns within the fourth quarter at Goal Middle on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding/Getty Photos



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20, 2024.

First spherical schedule

Under are the dates, occasions and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All occasions Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed



(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If needed

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s collection ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.