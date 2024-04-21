Timberwolves vs. Suns Game 1 preview: 2024 NBA Playoff tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to start out the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoff with a win after they host the Phoenix Suns in Recreation 1 on Saturday.

Minnesota completed the common season third within the West with a file of 56-26. The Wolves have been 30-11 at residence and led the league in protection with a 108.4 defensive score.

Here is every part you might want to find out about Recreation 1 between Wolves vs. Suns within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, together with begin time, tips on how to get tickets to the sport, watch it on TV and hear on the radio.

Recreation 1 tickets, doorways, begin time, giveaways

Tickets: Get Tickets

Get Tickets Doorways: 1 PM

1 PM Begin Time: 2:30 PM

2:30 PM Giveaways: White Playoff Tee, offered by Sprite & Howl Towel, offered by U.S. Financial institution

Doorways to this 2:30 PM sport will open at 1 PM. You may get tickets to the sport right here.

All followers at Recreation 1 will get a white Playoff tee, offered by Sprite and Howl Towel, offered by U.S. Financial institution.

To assist create a vibrant, residence court docket benefit, all followers are inspired to put on white to Recreation 1.

With a number of different downtown occasions taking place across the identical time as Recreation 1, followers ought to plan forward and arrive early to keep away from visitors delays.

Methods to watch and hearken to Wolves vs. Suns

Date: Saturday, April 20

Saturday, April 20 Begin Time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports activities North | ESPN

Bally Sports activities North | ESPN Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN The place: Goal Middle | Minneapolis, MN

Going down at Goal Middle in downtown Minneapolis, Wolves vs. Suns shall be broadcast dwell on Bally Sports activities North at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 20. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and shade analyst Jim Peterson shall be calling the sport for Bally Sports activities North.

This sport can even be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, shade analyst Hubie Brown and sideline reporeter Jorge Sedano shall be calling the sport for ESPN.

You may hearken to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, name the sport on iHeartRadio’s Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timbe

Harm report

Notice: Right now’s damage report could also be up to date earlier than the beginning of the sport.

Minnesota has no accidents to report.

Damion Lee (Proper Meniscus Surgical procedure) is out.

Jerseys

The Wolves shall be sporting their Basic Version uniforms in opposition to the Suns. Phoenix shall be taking part in of their purple Icon Version uniforms.

What to know concerning the Suns

Phoenix completed the common season sixth within the West with a 49-33 file. The Suns went 24-17 on the street this season.

Phoenix went 3-0 in opposition to Minnesota within the common season. The Suns gained two video games at residence and one in Minnesota.

The Suns had the tenth ranked offense (116.8 offensive score) and have been ranked thirteenth on protection (113.7 defensive score).