How to watch tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff game: Game 3 livestream options, more

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers within the second quarter throughout sport two of the Western Convention First Spherical Playoffs at Ball Area on April 22, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Pictures



The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at the moment for Sport 3 of the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers had been swept by the Nuggets of their four-game sequence in final yr’s postseason, and within the groups’ three-game sequence in the course of the 2023-24 common season. LeBron James’ Lakers are actually down two video games and in want of a win at the moment if they do not need to get swept once more.

How and when to look at the Nuggets vs. Lakers sport

Sport 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs sequence between the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers will probably be performed on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

The best way to watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers sport with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT otherwise you’ve reduce the twine together with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch at the moment’s sport. Under are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch at the moment’s sport stay.

Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective method to stream the Nuggets vs. Lakers sport

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream at the moment’s NBA playoff sport is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at at the moment’s sport, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (really helpful), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is often $40 per 30 days, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 per 30 days after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 if you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable to watch CBS-aired stay sports activities, together with the NFL. In case you’re on the lookout for one stay TV streaming platform to look at all of your favourite sports activities, we propose a subscription to Hulu + Dwell TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers sport stay without cost

You’ll be able to watch at the moment’s sport with the Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch at the moment’s sport, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Getty Pictures



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.

First spherical schedule

Under are the dates, instances and networks airing every sport of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All instances Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Sport 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Sport 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Sport 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Sport 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Sport 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Sport 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Sport 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Sport 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Sport 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) OKC 124-92

• Sport 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Sport 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Sport 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Sport 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If essential

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Sport 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves ; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Timberwolves 120-95

; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Timberwolves 120-95 Sport 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Timberwolves 105-93

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Timberwolves 105-93 Sport 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Sport 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Sport 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Sport 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Might 2 (TBD, TBD)* Sport 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Might 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Sport 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision) Mavericks 96-93

• Sport 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Sport 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If essential

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.