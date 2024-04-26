Lakers vs. Nuggets schedule: Where to watch Game 3, time, TV channel, live stream online, prediction, odds

The Los Angeles Lakers enter Thursday night time’s Sport 3 towards the Denver Nuggets in determined want of a win. The Lakers, who blew a 20-point lead in Monday’s Sport 2, discover themselves down 0-2 within the first-round playoff collection and with out solutions of how one can notch a win towards the reigning champion Nuggets. Denver has gained 10 video games in a row towards L.A., together with six consecutive victories within the postseason.

Jamal Murray was the hero for the Nuggets in Sport 2, hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner over Anthony Davis to offer Denver a 101-99 win in a recreation the Lakers led almost the complete night time. It was a demoralizing loss for the Lakers, who will host Video games 3 and 4 in L.A., needing not less than one win to maintain their season alive.

“It is all about sustainability,” LeBron James instructed reporters after Sport 2. “It would not matter what you are able to do all through the primary 47.5 minutes. You bought to shut the sport, which we did not do. We received to do a greater job of that. However among the issues that we have accomplished over the primary couple video games, we’re very excited and blissful about these. However we received to do a greater job of closing it.”

Here is what to find out about Thursday night time’s Sport 3:

Lakers vs. Nuggets — Sport 3 data

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, April 25

Location: Crypto.com Area, Los Angeles

TV channel: TNT | Reside stream: TNT app

Odds: Lakers -1, O/U: 217

Storylines

Nuggets: It has been begin to the playoffs for the champs as they fought again for a Sport 2 victory and stored home-court benefit on this first-round collection. Nikola Jokic is almost averaging a triple-double within the collection with 29.5 factors, 16 rebounds and eight.5 assists per recreation to date. Murray has solely shot 37.5% from the ground, however he hit the most important shot of the collection. Michael Porter Jr. has added 41 factors within the two video games, whereas the Nuggets have restricted the Lakers to 101 factors per recreation.

Lakers: The Lakers’ stars have shined within the collection. LeBron has been sharp, with 26.5 factors and 10 assists per recreation. Davis has been the very best scorer of the collection with 64 factors to date. And D’Angelo Russell had a stable Sport 2 after struggling in Sport 1. Nonetheless it hasn’t equaled a victory, and the Lakers will want extra manufacturing from gamers like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in the event that they wish to flip this right into a aggressive collection.

Prediction

The Nuggets simply maintain discovering methods to beat the Lakers, particularly in shut video games. It looks like if the Lakers are going to take a recreation towards the Nuggets, they should take it and make it a runaway earlier than fourth-quarter Jokic can get his workforce again within the recreation. Do not count on that to occur in Sport 3 as Denver makes it 11 in a row and pushes L.A. to the brink of elimination: Decide: Nuggets +1