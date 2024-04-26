Knicks vs. 76ers schedule: Where to watch Game 3, start time, TV channel, live stream online, prediction, odds

The Knicks fairly actually snatched a Recreation 2 win out of the fingers of the 76ers, arising with a controversial late steal earlier than Donte DiVincenzo knocked down a 3-pointer to offer New York an exhilarating victory. It was riveting basketball down the stretch, and the end result was a 2-0 sequence lead for New York. The 76ers now have work to do as they host the following two video games, beginning with Thursday night time’s Recreation 3.

The 76ers have obtained super manufacturing from their two All-Stars, who each have been listed as questionable earlier than Recreation 2. Joel Embiid has been slowed by a knee harm all through the sequence, however he is nonetheless been in a position to put up 31.5 factors, 9 rebounds and 6 assists per recreation towards the Knicks. Tyrese Maxey, in the meantime, has been the best scorer within the sequence, posting 68 factors in two video games whereas capturing 54.2% from the ground. The issue for the Sixers is the remainder of the group has mixed to attain 74 factors in two video games.

As we put together for Recreation 3 of this Jap Convention matchup, here is what you could know.

Knicks at 76ers: The place to observe Recreation 3

Date: Thursday, April 25 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 25 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Heart — Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Heart — Philadelphia TV channel: TNT | Dwell stream: TNT app

Knicks at 76ers storylines

Knicks: There was some elite shotmaking on the finish of Recreation 2 on New York’s half, and had it not been for Jalen Brunson and DiVincenzo’s clutch 3s the Sixers would have the momentum forward of Recreation 3. As an alternative, the strain is now on Philadelphia to get a win at house, however that does not imply the Knicks are with out the necessity for some enhancements, primarily the effectivity of Brunson. Up to now Brunson is capturing 29.1% from the sphere and 16.7% from deep throughout the 2 video games, and whereas he is averaging 23 factors, he is not doing so effectively. The Knicks want Brunson to get going offensively.

76ers: The Sixers want Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre to step up if they need an opportunity at closing the hole on this sequence. Harris is averaging simply 8.5 factors on 38.9% capturing from the sphere and 33.3% from deep, whereas Oubre is not doing any higher at seven factors per recreation and 35.7% capturing from the ground. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (who’s once more listed as questionable as he continues to nurse a knee harm) are each pulling their weight, however we have seen in two video games now that these two alone cannot win, so it is up different function gamers to enhance going ahead. Maybe taking part in at house could have a constructive influence on their manufacturing, as a result of the Sixers will want all the assistance they will get at this level.

Recreation 3 prediction

The Sixers — going through basically a must-win state of affairs — doubtless aren’t over how Recreation 2 ended, so that can most likely be at the back of their thoughts for Thursday’s recreation. They will use it as motivation. I am going with that, coupled with what’s going to absolutely be a loud Philly crowd to get the Sixers going and get a win on this sequence. The Decide: Sixers -5.5