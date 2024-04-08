Controversial foul call mars end of Iowa-UConn

(Editor’s observe: Officiating in school ladies’s basketball has been underneath heavy scrutiny. Here is what frustrates coaches and directors and what they are saying can enhance the standard of officers calling video games.)

Nicely, it would not be the ladies’s NCAA Event if there wasn’t some controversy.

Iowa beat UConn within the second nationwide semifinal Friday evening, however the buzz after the sport wasn’t on Caitlin Clark or the championship matchup Sunday with undefeated South Carolina.

It was on a foul name. And this time, it wasn’t in regards to the lack of a whistle.

Aaliyah Edwards was referred to as for an offensive foul whereas making an attempt to set a display screen on Gabbie Marshall with lower than 4 seconds remaining.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma confirmed his excessive frustration.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Andraya Carter didn’t agree with the decision, both.

“I hated the decision. You’ve bought to provide Gabbie Marshall credit score for making an attempt to battle over the display screen. That’s what drew the refs’ consideration in,” Carter mentioned on “SportsCenter” after the sport. “However to me, now that ultimate play it’s not about Iowa protection. It’s in regards to the name the referee made. There was a slight lean, perhaps Aaliyah Edwards’ elbow was barely out. However to be trustworthy the calls have been even for each side. There have been missed requires Iowa. There have been missed contact for UConn. To make that decision on the very finish of the sport – to me it took away the chance for gamers to make performs. … To be trustworthy, that decision sucked.”

Clearly, ideas have been divided throughout the post-game information conferences and within the locker rooms.

Edwards mentioned she thought the play was “clear.”

Paige Bueckers took a broader method to what transpired within the ultimate 4 seconds.

“Gamers play. Gamers resolve the sport.

“All people could make an enormous deal out of 1 single play however one single play doesn’t win or lose a basketball recreation,” Bueckers mentioned. “… You possibly can take a look at one play and say oh that killed us or that harm us. We must always have executed a greater job, I ought to have executed higher job ensuring didn’t depart the sport as much as that.”

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke praised Marshall, who’s among the many nation’s high defenders. “Gabbie is nice in these conditions. She at all times comes up with large performs, a block or no matter.”

Marshall instructed USA TODAY Sports activities within the locker room that she might really feel the elbow. “There’s video of it.” She added she remembered three or 4 of these calls Friday evening.

The officiating throughout this event has come underneath the highlight earlier than.

Hannah Hidalgo sat out greater than 4 minutes of Notre Dame’s Candy 16 recreation to take away her nostril ring. This after officers instructed her earlier than the sport she might cowl it as an alternative of eradicating it. Hidalgo mentioned she had performed with the piercing all season. She referred to as it “BS” and mentioned it disrupted her recreation.

And in a second-round recreation in Raleigh, North Carolina, an official was changed at halftime when it was found she had obtained a level from one of many colleges enjoying, however did not disclose it earlier than tip-off.

Lindsay Schnell and Nancy Armour reported from Cleveland