Connect with us

News

Controversial foul call mars end of Iowa-UConn

Published

15 hours ago

on

By

Aaliyah Edwards guards Sydney Affolter during their Final Four matchup.
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending