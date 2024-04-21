Howie Schwab, longtime ESPN producer, star of trivia show, dies

Howie Schwab, a longtime ESPN producer and star of the ESPN trivia present “Stump the Schwab,” died Saturday on the age of 63, in keeping with his household.

Schwab joined ESPN in 1987 and labored for the corporate by means of 2013. Alongside together with his work on a number of ESPN reveals, he was maybe greatest referred to as the ultimate problem on “Stump the Schwab,” the place contestants would try and outduel him in a trivia showdown for money prizes. The present aired from 2004 to 2006.

“Howie performed an important function in my profession — his unbelievable analysis was so beneficial for many years,” ESPN analyst Dick Vitale stated in an announcement. “Howie’s loyalty & dedication was so particular. His ardour & love for sports activities was off the charts. Most just lately he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going again to again and was additionally thrilled to see Rick Pitino carry again his beloved St. John’s to prominence.”

After ESPN, Schwab, a St. John’s graduate, additionally labored for Fox Sports activities and on “Sports activities Jeopardy!” as a marketing consultant and author.