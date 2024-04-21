Connect with us

ESPN’s Howie Schwab, of ‘Stump the Schwab’ fame, dies at 63

The file photo from 2023 shows American sports trivia expert and television personality Howie Schwab, right, with his wife Suzie at the 18th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, designed to raise money for the V Foundation in the ongoing fight against cancer.
Longtime ESPN producer and statistician Howie Schwab, the star of the community’s well-liked “Stump the Schwab” sport present from the 2000s, died Saturday on the age of 63.

“SportsCenter” aired a tribute to Schwab throughout its Saturday morning present. ESPN school basketball analyst Dick Vitale additionally shared the information on social media. He stated Schwab battled “numerous well being points.” No reason behind dying was instantly given.

“So unhappy to be taught of the passing of my loyal devoted buddy ⁦@howieschwab – he was lately at my house,” Vitale wrote. “Had numerous well being points however was feeling good when he visited.”

