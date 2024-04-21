ESPN’s Howie Schwab, of ‘Stump the Schwab’ fame, dies at 63

Longtime ESPN producer and statistician Howie Schwab, the star of the community’s well-liked “Stump the Schwab” sport present from the 2000s, died Saturday on the age of 63.

“SportsCenter” aired a tribute to Schwab throughout its Saturday morning present. ESPN school basketball analyst Dick Vitale additionally shared the information on social media. He stated Schwab battled “numerous well being points.” No reason behind dying was instantly given.

“So unhappy to be taught of the passing of my loyal devoted buddy ⁦@howieschwab – he was lately at my house,” Vitale wrote. “Had numerous well being points however was feeling good when he visited.”

Most of Schwab’s time at ESPN was spent behind the scenes from the time he joined the corporate in 1987. However in 2004, “Stump the Schwab,” hosted by the late Stuart Scott, debuted. Contestants battled each other in sports activities trivia. The ultimate problem was to defeat Schwab, who rapidly established himself as an authority on all sports activities from each period.

The present ran for 4 seasons and final aired in 2006.

Schwab additionally appeared on the early days of “First Take” by rating his anticipation of sporting occasions that upcoming weekend on a 1 to five “Baggage of Chips” scale.

ESPN parted methods with Schwab in 2013 and he landed at Fox Sports activities the place he was a author and advisor for “Sports activities Jeopardy!”