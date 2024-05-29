Impact of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury on baseball

The Braves could also be within the outfield market once more

One of many worst features of Acuña being out for the yr is, in fact, we’ve been by means of this earlier than. In 2021, the Braves misplaced Acuña after he tore the ACL in his proper knee. As is already occurring within the wake of this newest damage, many instantly wrote off the Braves’ possibilities that yr. However one one who didn’t was Atlanta common supervisor Alex Anthopoulos, who introduced in every kind of outfield reinforcements — from Adam Duvall to grasp of pearls Joc Pederson to that season’s NL Championship Collection MVP Eddie Rosario to 2021 World Collection MVP Jorge Soler. That Voltron of outfielders launched the Braves to their first title since 1995. The query is whether or not or not there’s the stock for Anthopoulos to tug such a coup once more.