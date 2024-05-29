3 Keys: Stars at Oilers, Game 3 of Western Conference Final

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers will try to take a 2-1 sequence lead after they host the Dallas Stars in Recreation 3 of the Western Convention Ultimate at Rogers Place on Monday.

The Oilers purpose to rebound from a 3-1 loss in Dallas in Recreation 2 on Saturday. Edmonton received the opener of the best-of-7 sequence when Connor McDavid scored in double time beyond regulation for a 3-2 win.

Edmonton has but to lose consecutive video games in Stanley Cup Playoffs, rebounding for a win in every recreation following their 4 losses.

“We have performed a terrific job responding to what’s occurred,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned Monday. “Clearly there may be frustration in sporting occasions, whether or not it’s over a foul play, however I actually like the best way our guys are capable of put it behind them and simply concentrate on the subsequent recreation.”

Edmonton is 4-2 at dwelling within the playoffs, however persevering with their profitable methods at Rogers Place will not be a simple process towards a Dallas staff that’s 5-1 on the highway after tying for the NHL lead with 26 highway wins throughout the common season.

“I do not know why,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer mentioned. “I simply know our recreation interprets nicely on the highway. I believe while you get a veteran staff that is not intimidated by visiting rinks or the environment, I simply suppose there’s a calmness to our management group which form of bleeds into our complete group.”

Jake Oettinger mentioned he embraces the hostile environments on the highway such because the one the Stars will discover themselves in for Video games 3 and 4.

“It is enjoyable to expertise these crowds at their finest,” he mentioned. “Clearly we play in all these buildings within the common season, however the playoffs are extra enjoyable, particularly in a constructing like this. Nice Canadian fan base. These folks love their staff greater than something.”

Groups that take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 playoff sequence have gone on to win the sequence 69.1 p.c of the time (386-173), together with 76.6 p.c of the time within the convention finals/semifinals (59-18).

Listed here are 3 keys for Recreation 3:

1. Matchup insanity?

With the sequence shifting to Edmonton, the Oilers now have the benefit of the final change. With ahead Adam Henrique drawing into the lineup instead of ahead Ryan McLeod, Edmonton’s projected third line of Henrique between Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan will probably be anticipated to take a few of the goal-scoring slack from the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl strains.

Heart Roope Hintz (higher physique) will probably be a game-time determination. If he performs, it can give the Stars strains a considerably totally different look and bolster their depth.

“With a staff like Dallas, what matchups are you in search of?” McDavid mentioned. “They have 4 strains and 6 defensemen that may vary from the highest unit to the fourth unit. We would get an additional shot in every now and then, however their depth makes them a problem.”

2. Avoiding the field

Of the 4 groups remaining within the playoffs, the Stars have the fewest penalty minutes (74). That’s key for fulfillment when going up towards an Oilers energy play that has scored a playoff-leading 15 objectives.

By means of the primary two video games of the sequence, Dallas has been on twice as many energy performs (six) because the Oilers (three). Knoblauch talked about the discrepancy throughout his post-game press convention after Recreation 2.

The truth is, the Stars had the fewest penalty minutes of all NHL groups throughout the common season (554). Their penchant for staying out of the field is not a fluke, and their capability to do it’s the easiest way to attenuate the effectiveness of the Oilers energy play, which had scored a minimum of one power-play objective in 10 of their 12 postseason video games getting into this sequence.

3. House candy dwelling

Regardless of the Stars’ spectacular highway report throughout the postseason and common season, Knoblauch mentioned the main target stays on his staff and its capability to feed off the vitality that will probably be pulsating all through Rogers Place.

“I do not see a distinction from the best way they play at dwelling to on the highway,” Knoblauch mentioned. “It is all in regards to the Oilers. What can we do to be higher? What do we have to focus on? And luxuriate in being at dwelling.”

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea — Sam Metal — Craig Smith

Tomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgwood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Radek Faksa, Nils Lundkvist, Matt Murray, Derrick Pouliot

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (decrease physique), Roope Hintz (higher physique)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Adam Henrique — Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner, Ryan McLeod, Corey Perry, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Standing report

Hintz, a ahead, has missed the previous 4 video games and will probably be a game-time determination … Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has been out since March 16, didn’t journey with the staff to Edmonton. … Henrique returns after lacking the previous seven video games and eight of the previous 9 with a lower-body harm. He’ll substitute McLeod.