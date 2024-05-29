Indy 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Collects $4.24 Million From Largest Purse In Indianapolis 500 History

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Group proprietor, Roger Penske of Group Penske and Indianapolis 500 winen … [+] Josef Newgarden, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Might 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photograph by James Gilbert/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

The 108th Indianapolis 500 proved to be a “Excellent Storm” in some ways, particularly for race winner Josef Newgarden who gained the most important race on the earth for the second straight yr.

The race was delayed 4 hours due to lightning and rain, however the 347,000 followers that crammed the Indianapolis Motor Speedway returned to their seats in occasions to see some of the spectacular races within the historical past of the Indianapolis 500.

They have been handled to a race document 16 totally different leaders, a race that was fierce and fearless and a battle for the ages between Mexico’s Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren and Group Penske’s Newgarden.

There have been 4 lead modifications within the ultimate eight laps and for the second yr in a row, the race-winning cross was made on the ultimate lap.

Newgarden handed O’Ward’s Chevrolet for the win in Flip 3 on the ultimate lap.

The Indianapolis 500 purse document was shattered for the third yr in a row after a weather-delayed 108th Operating of the Indianapolis 500 offered by Gainbridge, with two-time race winner Josef Newgarden of Group Penske incomes $4.288 million from a complete purse of $18,456,000.

“What an honor to be up right here, I promise I didn’t anticipate to be up right here once more, however I didn’t anticipate to be up right here final yr,” Newgarden stated. “Indy has a difficult and merciless method of pulling you again to actuality.

“Final yr was an incredible privilege to be right here. I felt that final yr and I felt it once more on Race Day. I take pleasure in driving the automotive. It’s an important weekend. To be right here on Memorial Day and have a good time this race collectively is a big honor.

“If you meet somebody who has by no means been to the Indianapolis 500 they usually get to go and see it, it’s an emotional expertise. To be right here at present to run a race could be very, very particular. It’s an honor to be part of this staff.

“Pato O’Ward, my goodness, what a champion. You’re a nice competitor. Among the best on the earth. We’re glad you might be in IndyCar. The race we had on the finish; we don’t know the way it was going to unfold. However you could possibly have gained that race.”

Newgarden’s purse included a $440,000 roll-over bonus from BorgWarner

for incomes back-to-back wins within the “The Biggest Spectacle in Racing.” The jackpot will increase by $20,000 annually however has solely been awarded one different time since its inception when Helio Castroneves gained the Indy 500 in each 2001 and 2002.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren Racing took dwelling $1,050,500, exceeding the take-home prize for final yr’s second-place finisher.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 26: Followers reacts as IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden (2) chases down Pato O’Ward … [+] within the closing laps through the 108th operating of the Indianapolis 500 on Might 26, 2024, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photograph by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Pictures) Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Pictures

“It’s been a 24 hours,” O’Ward stated. “It was the toughest Indy 500 I needed to combat for simply to have the chance to win this race. I didn’t have the smoothest 140 laps, nevertheless it got here alive the final 60 laps.

“A few of the restarts have been psychological. It was loopy. It was fairly gnarly, however that’s what the Indianapolis 500 is all about.

“It’s so, so particular.

“I hope to in the future get to drink the milk. That’s what I’ve goals of since I used to be a baby.

“The roar from the followers was so loud, I might hear within the automotive as quickly as I saved switching backwards and forwards, the followers make me really feel victorious once I didn’t win this race.”

After record-breaking payouts in 2022 and 2023, that is the biggest purse and largest winner’s payout within the century-plus historical past of “The Biggest Spectacle in Racing.”

The yr’s common payout for NTT IndyCar Collection drivers was $543,000, which additionally exceeds final yr’s common of $500,600.

In 2023, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $17,021,500, and the yr’s winner payout was $3.666 million. In 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200, and the winner earned $3.1 million.

Previous to 2022, the biggest Indianapolis 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the best race on the earth, and this record-breaking purse is reflective of simply how monumental competing in and successful at Indy is for these drivers,” Penske Leisure President and CEO Mark Miles stated. “Regardless of climate challenges, the Month of Might featured packed grandstands and intense on-track motion. Presenting this purse is the best finish cap to an epic month.”

NASCAR Cup Collection champion Kyle Larson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the 12 months honors for his efficiency through the Month of Might. Larson, driving for Arrow McLaren, made his first try to finish “The Double,” by racing each the 108th Indianapolis 500 offered by Gainbridge and the NASCAR Cup Collection Coca-Cola 600. Larson earned a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the 12 months, including to a complete take-home prize of $178,000.

“The expertise over these final couple of weeks is not like something I ever received to expertise earlier than,” Larson stated when accepting the Indy 500 Rookie of the 12 months Award in Indianapolis on Monday night time. “The fan assist was unimaginable to me. I felt like a fan favourite from the beginning.

“Having Rick Hendrick right here was superb. I simply want the entire plan would have gone higher with the climate.”

The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar awards, plus different designated and particular awards. Purse awards are offered yearly on the Victory Celebration, held this yr on the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis Monday night time.

It was staff proprietor Roger Penske’s record-extending 20th Indianapolis 500 victory.

“It’s all in regards to the folks, the human capital on this enterprise that makes the distinction,” Penske stated. “My identify could also be on the entrance door, nevertheless it’s in regards to the folks day in and time out.”

Penske additionally owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500.

“To me, to see this staff at IMS, IndyCar and Penske Leisure, they didn’t a trophy yesterday, however they have been those that received these followers again in,” Penske stated. “I wish to thank Tony George and Tony Hulman and the household that purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and constructed it into what it’s at present.”