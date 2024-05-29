Newgarden Receives Largest Payout in ‘500’ History

The Indianapolis 500 purse report was shattered for the third yr in a row after a weather-delayed 108th Operating of the Indianapolis 500 offered by Gainbridge, with two-time race winner Josef Newgarden of Group Penske incomes $4.288 million from a complete purse of $18,456,000.

After record-breaking payouts in 2022 and 2023, that is the most important purse and largest winner’s payout within the century-plus historical past of “The Best Spectacle in Racing.” The yr’s common payout for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers was $543,000, which additionally exceeds final yr’s common of $500,600.

In 2023, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $17,021,500, and the yr’s winner payout was $3.666 million. In 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200, and the winner earned $3.1 million. Previous to 2022, the most important Indianapolis 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren took dwelling $1,050,500, exceeding the take-home prize for final yr’s second-place finisher.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the best race on the planet, and this record-breaking purse is reflective of simply how monumental competing in and successful at Indy is for these drivers,” Penske Leisure Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles stated. “Regardless of climate challenges, the Month of Could featured packed grandstands and intense on-track motion. Presenting this purse is the best finish cap to an epic month.”

NASCAR Cup Sequence champion Kyle Larson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Yr honors for his efficiency through the Month of Could. Larson, driving for Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick, made his first try to finish “The Double,” by racing each the 108th Indianapolis 500 offered by Gainbridge and the NASCAR Cup Sequence Coca-Cola 600. Larson earned a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the Yr, including to a complete take-home prize of $178,000.

The Indianapolis 500 purse is comprised of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT INDYCAR SERIES awards, plus different designated and particular awards. Purse awards are offered yearly on the Victory Celebration, held this yr on the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis Monday evening.

Newgarden’s purse included a $440,000 rollover bonus from BorgWarner for incomes back-to-back wins within the “The Best Spectacle in Racing.” The jackpot will increase by $20,000 annually however has solely been awarded one different time since its inception when Helio Castroneves received the Indy 500 in each 2001 and 2002.

The subsequent NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear on Sunday, June 2 on the streets of Downtown Detroit. The race shall be broadcast stay on USA Community, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Community beginning at midday (ET).