Is ‘Practical Magic’ Getting A Sequel? What To Know

“Sensible Magic” is getting a sequel practically 30 years after its launch.

Warner Bros. shared the information in a June 10 TikTok clip that includes some of the well-known scenes from the unique film.

In

” goal=”_blank”>the TikTok submit, stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman dance round with their midnight margaritas to the music “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson. The textual content over the snippet reads, “Me & the women discovering out that Sensible Magic 2 is going on.”

The caption confirms the information: “It is official… Sensible Magic 2 is coming!”

For the reason that announcement, Warners Bros. has shared a number of different movies with clips from the primary movie with captions like, “You requested for it!” with the hashtag #PracticalMagic2 and, “Can’t discuss, busy summoning Sensible Magic 2.”

The film studio teased the upcoming announcement on TikTok June 9, sending followers right into a tailspin. Three candles lit one after the other within the video, set to a spooky monitor from composer Alan Silvestri’s movie rating.

Textual content over the video directed customers to return to TikTok at midnight, which followers clocked as a reference to the movie’s midnight margarita’s scene, memorably set to Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut.”

“One thing magical is brewing…” the submit’s caption learn.

Primarily based on the ebook “Sensible Magic” by Alice Hoffman, the film stars Bullock and Kidman as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. Sally and Gillian try to interrupt their household’s curse, which dooms any man who loves an Owens girl to demise.

Blood oaths, resurrection possession and the formation of a small-town Massachusetts coven ensue, culminating in a dramatic exorcism.

The movie premiered in 1998 and endures as a cult traditional at this time.

Spinoff murmurings surrounding “Sensible Magic” picked up in 2019 after Max (then HBO Max) ordered a one-hour pilot for “The Guidelines of Magic,” a prequel collection specializing in siblings Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens.

Franny and Jet change into Sally and Gillian’s spell-casting aunts, performed by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest within the 1998 film.

In February, “Sensible Magic” producer Denise Di Novi informed UPI the Max TV collection was now not improvement however teased one other “secret.”

“There’s something else that’s going to occur that’s nonetheless a secret. However, I believe the followers are going to be thrilled,” Di Novi stated.

“It’s not ‘The Guidelines of Magic,’ which I did develop for tv, nevertheless it’s on the planet of ‘Sensible Magic,’” Di Novi added on the time. “One thing is within the works.”

The forged or launch date haven’t been confirmed. TODAY.com has reached out to Kidman and Bullock about their potential return however has not heard again on the time of publication.