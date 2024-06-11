I Drove a Hybrid Car for 17 Years. Here’s Everything You Need to Know

When my husband prompt that we get a Toyota Prius again in 2007, I wasn’t certain if it was the most effective thought. Hybrids weren’t as fashionable again then, and I used to be frightened {that a} automotive with a extra advanced engine would end in extra complications and repairs.

For essentially the most half, although, driving that Prius was a great expertise. In actual fact, the automotive held on longer than I’d’ve anticipated.

We drove it often for 17 years, and on the time we offered it, it nonetheless had some oomph left in it. In actual fact, we most likely may’ve hung onto it for an additional 12 months or so, however we would have liked a substitute automotive with more room.

In the event you’re on the fence about getting a hybrid, it could enable you to to know what my expertise was like. In fact, yours would possibly differ primarily based on the car you purchase and your driving habits, however listed here are 4 takeaways it’s possible you’ll discover useful.

1. It took some getting used to

In the event you’ve by no means pushed a hybrid automotive earlier than, the sensation that your car is mainly turning off on you at each purple gentle is usually a little disorienting at first. I bought used to it fairly rapidly, however it may be disconcerting to listen to your automotive make no noise when it is stopped. Relaxation assured, although, that mine at all times began proper again up as quickly as the sunshine turned inexperienced and I hit the fuel.

2. It was costlier to keep up

From minor repairs to common oil adjustments, sustaining my Prius value much more than sustaining the Camry I had after we first bought our hybrid. And the price wasn’t that less expensive than sustaining the minivan we upgraded to after we wanted the house for additional automotive seats.

Learn extra: try our picks for the most effective automotive insurance coverage corporations

The excellent news is that nowadays, many vehicle retailers are higher geared up to service hybrid vehicles. That wasn’t the case after we first purchased our hybrid, although, which can have led to larger upkeep prices initially.

3. Over time, my automotive’s gasoline effectivity started to wane

Once we first bought our Prius, we loved upward of 40 miles per gallon. However by my final 12 months of driving my Prius, I used to be getting 37 miles to the gallon at finest.

In fact, it wasn’t at all times simple to find out how gasoline environment friendly that automotive was towards the top as a result of our fuel gauge broke, so in line with these readings, we at all times had a full tank. That was another excuse we offered it after we did — we did not wish to sink cash into repairs for a 17-year-old automotive.

4. Not having to go to fuel stations on a regular basis was nearly pretty much as good because the financial savings

I can not inform you how a lot cash I saved on the pump throughout my 17 years of proudly owning a Prius. However as good because it was to spend much less on fuel, one enormous perk of getting that automotive was not having to consistently run to gasoline stations to fill it up. Whereas I usually refill my minivan’s large tank a minimum of as soon as per week, with the Prius, I used to be doing a fill-up each different week at most.

Do you have to get a hybrid automotive?

You could admire having a hybrid car for the fuel financial savings and comfort of not having to consistently replenish. However earlier than you get a hybrid, ask your self:

Am I keen to pay a bit extra for a automotive?

Am I keen to pay extra for upkeep?

Can I swing the auto insurance coverage prices in the event that they’re larger? (Hybrids value a median of $235 extra per 12 months to insure, in line with Forbes.)

In the event you’re serious about a hybrid, check out a bunch of various fashions. And in addition, convey your negotiating abilities to the dealership. As a result of hybrids are far more frequent at the moment than once I bought one, you might have extra wiggle room to speak down the worth.