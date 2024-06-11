Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in Talks for Sequel

Broom fell… firm’s coming.

After 26 years the Owens ladies are returning. Warner Bros. introduced a followup movie to the 1998 basic, “Sensible Magic,” with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return.

The primary film starred Bullock and Kidman because the witchy Owens sisters, who get wrapped in supernatural coverup after Bullock (unintentionally) medication and kills Kidman’s abusive ex-boyfriend (Goran Višnjić) forcing them to reanimate his corpse. Directed by Griffin Dunne and tailored from the 1995 novel of the identical identify by Alice Hoffman, the unique movie stands as a beloved, spooky season staple for people who find themselves actually into crystals.

Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay for the brand new film, with Bullock and Kidman anticipated to provide alongside Denise Di Novi.

Followers started buzzing about the way forward for “Sensible Magic” on Sunday, when an announcement was made at midnight on TikTok — a nod to the “midnight margaritas” scene from the primary movie — that the movie was now out there on digital and out there to stream on Max. However the massive information was saved for Monday morning, the place it was revealed that “Sensible Magic 2” was formally within the works.

Again in 2019, HBO Max was pursuing a “Sensible Magic” spinoff collection, “Guidelines of Magic,” primarily based on Hoffman’s prequel novel. That collection finally disappeared into the Hollywood ether, however the fandom lives on.

The movie follows the ladies from the Owens household, a gaggle of magically inclined, spellcasting girls who’re blessed with the supernatural present however cursed by their matriarch. After being deserted by her lover, pregnant and alone, Maria Owens forged a spell upon herself that she would by no means once more really feel the agony of affection. In accordance with “Sensible Magic” lore and forged member Stockard Channing, “As her bitterness grew, the spell was a curse. A curse on any man who dared love an Owens girl.” Enter Bullock and Kidman, two sisters hellbent on breaking that curse and liberating themselves from a lifetime of malicious gossip from their townsfolk.

The unique movie is filled with its personal sort of magic from the pitch-perfect Alan Silvestri rating (the primary giveaway at Warner Bros. tease earlier this week on-line) to the best way Dunne filmed the Owens paranormal acts, effectively, virtually. Plus, the soundtrack is loaded with precise witchy geniuses together with Stevie Nicks’ re-recording of “Crystal” and “If You Ever Did Imagine” together with Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.”

Please get pleasure from this unhinged outdated trailer that paints “Sensible Magic” as a kind of unusual “we kiss males and so they die” sort of romantic comedy together with a great deal of needle drops that aren’t within the movie in any respect.