Jason Day, Malbon Golf show off wild scripting during Masters in Augusta

PGA Tour participant Jason Day’s Malbon Golf scripting on Friday drew broad response to the vest that includes a large MALBON CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF brandGetty Photographs

PGA Tour participant Jason Day’s Malbon Golf scripting on Friday on the Masters was “someway worse” than what he wore on Thursday, a pair of slacks “so giant that everybody made MC Hammer parachute pants jokes,” based on Charles Curtis of USA TODAY. Day on Friday was sporting a “large MALBON CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF brand that’s simply … rather a lot.” Golf followers “ragged on the veteran golfer as soon as once more by commenting on the match,” although Malbon is probably going “getting their cash’s price right here” (USA TODAY, 4/12). CBS’ Verne Lundquist throughout Friday’s conclusion of Spherical 1 stated Day “appears decided to make a style assertion” between the vest and pants (N.Y. POST, 4/12). GOLF MONTHLY’s Elliott Heath notes Malbon has “loads of vests on the market on its web site however it seems that Day’s is a one-off Masters particular,” because it doesn’t seem there (GOLF MONTHLY, 4/12).

HIP-HOP LOOK: SI’s Jeff Ritter famous Day determined to “flip again the clock” along with his option to put on “nostalgic dishevelled pants” for the primary spherical. That model of pants have been “famously distinguished throughout the 1990’s hip-hop scene” (SI, 4/12). GOLF DIGEST’s Stephen Hennessey wrote Day’s newest pair of slacks “ramped as much as one other stage” on Thursday. For some informal followers, it’s “probably the primary time they’re seeing the very completely different apparel Day is rocking this 12 months.” Day is also in the identical group as Tiger Woods with “all the additional eyeballs that generates.” Day signed a partnership with Malbon, a “fashionable golf style model that continues to push the envelope.” The slacks that Day has been carrying “would possibly look to some like they got here out of your grandpa’s closet” (GOLF DIGEST, 4/11). GOLF MONTHLY’s Sam Tremlett wrote Day has “pushed the boat out along with his 2024 Masters scripting particularly on Friday.” Thursday, Saturday and Sunday “look pretty normal polo and pants combos” however Friday has a “garment known as the Championship Vest which is bound to show heads” (GOLF MONTHLY, 4/11).

Reactions to Day’s scripting have been swift on X:

No Laying Up’s D.J. Piehowski: “In opposition to the recommendation of my authorized group, I really feel like I have to say: The Jason Day vest is nice.”

Golf Digest’s Christopher Powers: “Jason Day’s match is infinitely higher than Bubba Watson’s RANGE GOATS regalia.”

Golf Digest’s Alex Myers: “As if yesterday’s pants weren’t unhealthy sufficient, Jason Day needs to be locked up for carrying this sweater.”

Golfweek’s Adam Woodard: “I do not know the phrases of the deal however there is not any means Jason Day’s Malbon examine was large enough to justify carrying this out in public, not to mention on the Masters.”

Octagon’s Samantha Marks: “*whispers* we don’t have to love them, however… y’all do understand that that is the entire level of Jason Day carrying these outfits, proper?”

Barstool’s Big Cat: “Is somebody making Jason Day gown like this? I really feel like he’s being pranked.”

Broadcaster Trey Wingo: “I’m legitimately involved that Jason Day would possibly set sail with these pants on this wind.”

FASHION CRIMES: In London, Oliver Brown wrote Augusta has “witnessed just a few crimes towards style already this week.” However “nothing in comparison with the lemon-and-lime outfit” that Sergio Garcia wore for his opening spherical. It was “like a DayGlo elf, or maybe an upside-down kitchen sponge.” The echoes have been vivid of the 2006 Open Championship at Hoylake, the place he “dressed head-to-toe in canary yellow.” Garcia “always craves the highlight,” and it was this “lust for headlines that impressed his sartorial selection on the Masters, which he has promoted all throughout social media” (London TELEGRAPH, 4/11).