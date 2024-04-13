News
Masters 2024: In defense of Jason Day’s pants | Golf News and Tour Information
AUGUSTA, Ga.,—Computerized acridity towards something totally different is what you would possibly anticipate on social media, however below the Huge Tree at Augusta Nationwide phrases are chosen extra rigorously. Many golf brokers and enterprise leaders had been reluctant to assign a greenback worth to a Thursday afternoon tee time alongside Tiger Woods, however nodded knowingly. Some wizened inexperienced jackets recalled the roomy, high-waisted silhouettes of favourite previous champions like Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan and Claude Harmon, not that these members involved themselves with the inevitable cycles of trend anyway.
Which is to say, steps from the Augusta Nationwide clubhouse, the dialog about Jason Day’s Nylon Mesh Basket Pant by Malbon Golf, with adjustable ankle drawcords and elastic waist with belt loops, didn’t match the outcry of the remainder of the world.
Not that having clubhouse entry makes an individual proper, nevertheless it’s value noting the muted response of the sport’s cognoscenti to Day’s billowing, wrinkled trousers. Kind of like rain pants however not fairly, their nylon materials wasn’t a horrible alternative for a day that noticed a spread of temperature and humidity following a climate delay.
Clearly, there’s some congruity in two profession, non-white Nike ambassadors making the Masters debut of their respective new duds collectively (Tiger Woods launched his personal line, Solar Day Crimson, this previous February in his solely different match begin of 2024; Jason Day’s Malbon deal was introduced in January). Each golfers are at a stage in life the place they’re , in addition to invested, in having a method not shared by seemingly each different participant on tour.
On the private driving vary exterior his house at Double Eagle Membership in Ohio, Day likes to observe in oversize sweatpants and a T-shirt. It’s what he’s comfy in, particularly for longer classes. There’s a logic in transferring an identical really feel, upped in class with some buttons and a collar.
I profess to be no fashion knowledgeable, and even fanatic. However as of late, I’ve dipped a toe on this world. Subsequent week, Golf Digest will unveil its first ever totally devoted Fashion Difficulty. In modifying this assortment of tales and talking with many professional golfers who’re sartorially acutely aware, I’ve been impressed how consideration to element is a component that pervades their lives. When you don’t must look good to play good, maybe there’s a correlation. Jason Day led the sphere in driving distance for spherical one with a staggering common of 328 yards, simply nipping the 6’8″ novice Christo Lamprecht, whose tailor performs a unique sport.
If you detest the bagginess of Jason Day’s pants, learn “Tailor-made Tiger” from our upcoming particular subject by which Marty Hackel—a.ok.a “Mr. Fashion,” who served as Golf Digest trend director for 15 years—tracks the clothes evolution of our era’s best participant. You’ll recognize that younger Tiger began his novice profession in massive articles as a result of he was carrying hand-me-downs from his father, Earl, but managed to place all of it along with a singular swagger throughout these six consecutive USGA wins.
For any professional, there’ll normally be a line between what they’re obligated to put on and what they’d select to put on for themselves. Jason Day’s Friday vest is one other story. Say what you’ll, however this Masters, Tiger Woods and Jason Day aren’t dressed precisely like one another.
Hoodies, joggers, flat brim caps, dishevelled pants—all this stuff that shock ultimately make their means into fancy professional retailers. Let’s applaud some individuality when and whereas we will.
