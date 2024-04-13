Masters 2024: In defense of Jason Day’s pants | Golf News and Tour Information

I profess to be no fashion knowledgeable, and even fanatic. However as of late, I’ve dipped a toe on this world. Subsequent week, Golf Digest will unveil its first ever totally devoted Fashion Difficulty. In modifying this assortment of tales and talking with many professional golfers who’re sartorially acutely aware, I’ve been impressed how consideration to element is a component that pervades their lives. When you don’t must look good to play good, maybe there’s a correlation. Jason Day led the sphere in driving distance for spherical one with a staggering common of 328 yards, simply nipping the 6’8″ novice Christo Lamprecht, whose tailor performs a unique sport.