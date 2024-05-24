Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton

Warner Bros. has launched a brand new trailer for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the follow-up to the 1988 comedy-horror basic. Michael Keaton returns because the foul-mouthed, shape-shifting ghoul joined by new solid members Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. Additionally reprising their roles from the unique movie are Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” sees the Deetz clan transfer again into their Winter River residence after a sudden dying within the household. When Lydia’s (Ryder) rebellious teen daughter Astrid (Ortega) discovers a portal to the afterlife hidden within the basement, the title of the mischievous spirit Beetlejuice is inevitably repeated 3 times, inviting him to wreak havoc within the Deetz household residence as soon as once more.

“The residing, the lifeless… can they coexist? That’s what we’re right here to seek out out,” Ryder’s Lydia says within the trailer.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is the most recent horror title to star scream queen Ortega, who has made a reputation for herself as a style staple. She beforehand starred within the Netflix authentic collection “Wednesday” because the titular Addams’ member of the family in addition to Ti West’s “X” and two installments of the rebooted “Scream” franchise. Nevertheless, it was just lately introduced that Ortega wouldn’t return for “Scream 7” on account of a scheduling battle with “Wednesday” Season 2.

Tim Burton returns to provide and direct the “Beetlejuice” sequel from a script by “Wednesday” screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Government producers embody Brad Pitt, David Katzenberg, Laurence Senelick, Gough, Millar, Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder and Andrew Lary. Tommy Harper, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner function producers. Danny Elfman is ready to compose the music for the movie.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will hang-out theaters beginning Sept. 6. Watch the trailer under.