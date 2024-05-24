Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released

Up to date: 2:29 PM CDT Might 23, 2024

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” launched a brand new trailer on Thursday depicting components of the plot for the brand new film. Paying homage to the unique “Beetlejuice” movie, it reveals Winona Ryder, who’s reprising her function as Lydia Deetz, explaining to her daughter, performed by Jenna Ortega, who Beetlejuice is and the way he tormented Lydia as a young person. Ortega, who doesn’t imagine her mom’s story, says Beetlejuice’s title thrice and Beetlejuice, who Michael Keaton reprises, is launched from his jail. The trailer then depicts scenes from the brand new film with Beetlejuice as soon as once more tormenting the Deetz household.Alongside Ryder and Keaton, Catherine O’Hara is reprising her function as Delia Deetz. It’s nonetheless unknown if Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis will reprise their roles after they starred within the first one.Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux are additionally becoming a member of the forged.Tim Burton has returned to direct the sequel 36 years after the unique “Beetlejuice.”The movie shall be launched in theaters on Sept. 6.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” launched a brand new trailer on Thursday depicting components of the plot for the brand new film.

Paying homage to the unique “Beetlejuice” movie, it reveals Winona Ryder, who’s reprising her function as Lydia Deetz, explaining to her daughter, performed by Jenna Ortega, who Beetlejuice is and the way he tormented Lydia as a young person.

Ortega, who doesn’t imagine her mom’s story, says Beetlejuice’s title thrice and Beetlejuice, who Michael Keaton reprises, is launched from his jail.

The trailer then depicts scenes from the brand new film with Beetlejuice as soon as once more tormenting the Deetz household.

Alongside Ryder and Keaton, Catherine O’Hara is reprising her function as Delia Deetz. It’s nonetheless unknown if Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis will reprise their roles after they starred within the first one.

Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux are additionally becoming a member of the forged.

Tim Burton has returned to direct the sequel 36 years after the unique “Beetlejuice.”

The movie shall be launched in theaters on Sept. 6.