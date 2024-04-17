Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans as NFL Draft Approaches

NASHVILLE – The NFL Draft is … subsequent week.

After months of buildup, the Titans and each different NFL workforce will probably be on the clock beginning subsequent Thursday.

I do know people are fired up.

Let’s dive into one other mailbag to see what everyone seems to be pondering.

Here is the hyperlink to submit questions: CLICK HERE.

Avery Wooden from North Carolina

Query: Hey Jim. Lifelong Titans fan and I really like your protection and work with the workforce. As an lively Twitter person, there was some confusion with some individuals on which twitter account is Ran Carthon’s. There are 2 totally different accounts, one which is not lively (since 2021) and one that’s lively now (@RanCarthonGM) and to Titans followers on twitter it appears they’re cut up between if it is truly him.

Everytime you finest see match, I imagine it might clear up some confusion and name for a superb second for those who have been to ask him which twitter account is his. Thanks for all of the work you do. Titan Up!

Jim: Hey Avery. Glad you requested this. The proper reply is neither of those Twitter accounts are being utilized by Ran. I despatched him your query, and he stated he hasn’t used Twitter, or X, in years. The @RanCarthonGM account is “NOT mine,” he stated. Ran stated he does not tweet. “Hope this clears issues up,” he stated.

Jamie Driver from Union Metropolis, Tennessee

Query: Thanks for taking questions and being as trustworthy as you may be with out getting in bother 😂. I do not get how individuals saying the Titans rebuilding IMO we’re in fine condition to compete and switch a number of heads . Offense appears to be like lots higher on paper and nonetheless have draft, undrafted, trades and so forth…..solely key loss is Derrick 👑 Henry after all. Wished we stored Autry on DLine to assist Huge Jeff. Do you assume we shock alot of people that assume we’ve no likelihood at making a run?

Jim: Hello Jamie. The best way issues performed out, final 12 months seemed like a “rebuilding 12 months” due to the report. The fact is the 2023 workforce underachieved, there is no doubt about it. I wasn’t anticipating a run to the Tremendous Bowl, however I wasn’t anticipating 6-11 both. The 2024 workforce will look lots totally different, with a brand new coach and a number of new gamers. However the workforce has acquired some gifted gamers, and I believe will probably be aggressive. Lots of issues want to return collectively rapidly, however I believe the ’24 Titans have potential.

Tommy Henley from Cookeville, Tennessee

Query: Hiya, Jim hope my letter finds you and, the household good. with that stated I wanna say WOW! I imply can ya really feel it Jim? what I imply is the tradition and alter The Titians group has turned this franchise round I am actually impressed, so will actually inform when the draft comes an season begins. Ran an the others within the workplace has actually nearly has met a lot of the areas of the groups wants I can inform Ms Amy are doing what it takes. GOOD FOR THEM! I’ve spoken bout Caleb Murphy earlier than I actually bought hello hopes for this younger man IDK, simply bought that feeling, how has he been doing? I no he did not get a lot taking part in time his rookie season, however I hope they flip him lose as in let ’em play an I guess ya he is gonna be a sack machine like he was in faculty. Anyway, Jim as of proper now in your opinion what’s the groups wants what I imply is OL, WR , LB , sturdy security so guess I am asking what would your mock draft be , come on Jim, cuz your a significant a part of the Titan household so to talk, I no they’ve stuffed a number of the wants however similar to to understand how you’re feeling bout it an your opinion. However hey at all times grateful for the letters an information Jim . keep protected.

Jim: Hey Tommy. The instances are undoubtedly altering. I like Caleb Murphy, and I believe he’ll get a possibility to show himself this offseason. … As for workforce wants, OL, DL, ILB, Security, extra assist at WR, edge, and so forth.

Ed Helinski from Auburn, New York

Query: Hey Jim, hope all goes properly with you today. In trying again on the final 5 Titans drafts, what letter grade would you assign to that effort? What was profitable and what turned out to be disappointing?

Jim: Good to listen to from you once more, Ed. It is too early to grade the 2023 NFL Draft. With Skoronski, Levis, Spears, Whyle, Duncan and Dowell, it has an opportunity to transform an incredible class, however we’d like extra time to actually choose and put any sort of grade on it. Similar for the 2022 class, which wants guys like Burks, Petit-Frere, Haskins and Philips to take a step in 2024. If that does not occur, will probably be thought of a disappointing class after we look again in just a few years, though McCreary is an effective one from that draft class, and Okonkwo will transform a superb decide as properly. The Titans took a flier on Willis, however he is now actually on the spot if he will stick. The 2021 draft does not look nice at this level – Caleb Farley has had dangerous luck together with his well being, and Monty Rice, Dez Fitzpatrick, Racey McMath and Brady Breeze are not on the roster. Dillon Radunz nonetheless has an opportunity to make a much bigger affect shifting ahead, whereas Elijah Molden and Rashad Weaver have been stable position gamers. The 2020 class appears to be like tough, with Isaiah Wilson one of many greatest draft busts in workforce historical past, and little manufacturing from others. The 2019 draft class, with Jeffery Simmons, A.J. Brown, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker and David Lengthy Jr. was a very good one. I am going to let others do grades, these are simply my ideas.

Randy L from Yorktown, Virginia

Query: Hey Jim. The Entrance Workplace retains calling me for recommendation and I believe what we have settled in on is a splash transfer at #7 with one of many High 3 receivers (possible Odunze). Then I suggested them to lean on Huge Invoice C. and transfer up from #38 to take no matter LT he feels nice about that falls into the late teenagers/early 20s. I hesitated to share this intel however I am positive solely #TitanUp followers learn this mailbag. Thanks for at all times humoring us followers…you are one of the best!

Jim: I admire you sharing, Randy. I might heard they’d reached out to you, however wasn’t positive in the event that they’d made contact …

Beau Siddens from Covington, Indiana

Query: Hey Jim. I am excited to see this new workforce in motion and might’t look ahead to the draft. I do know everybody needs Alt, and I would not be disillusioned if he’s our 1st spherical choice. Nevertheless, we even have Invoice Callahan. With Invoice on the helm, we do not want one of the best OL participant(s) within the draft. Invoice simply wants massive, bodily guys which might be prepared to work. He can craft one of the best OL within the league. We even have Cushenberry. So….what if we take Brock Bowers within the 1st spherical? All nice groups have a memorable QB/TE duo. Chig is a good participant and perhaps hasn’t had the chance to shine, however Bowers has tape that exhibits he’s a playmaker. Are you able to think about this Offense with the addition of Brock Bowers? He’s a well-rounded WEAPON!

Jim: Brock Bowers has a number of followers round right here…

Logan Floyd from Tennessee

Query: Do you assume Sneed and Chido can deal with the Texans offense?

Jim: Not by themselves. However with the assistance of others, sure.

Jeremy Rodriguez from Winchester, California

Query: Hey Jim, hope all is properly. I’m seeing a number of followers asking about Brock Bowers. I do know he is an effective faculty Tight Finish, however Chig is an effective NFL Tight Finish. Chig improved from his rookie 12 months and I hope Callahan will get him extra concerned within the offense this 12 months. He’s huge, fast and might block. I might say, let’s again off the Bowers need and let Chig do what he does. Hoping we use that #7 decide on a LT, that will actually assist to begin to strengthen the O’Line. Hope you’ve an incredible weekend Jim and looking out ahead to Draft Evening! As at all times TITAN UP!

Jim: Chig will preserve getting higher, little doubt. I am anticipating a leap from Whyle as properly. I’ve seen him round, and he is noticeably larger.

James Mitchell from Brentwood, Tennessee

Query: Do you assume Malik Willis nonetheless has a spot on the roster? Thanks and love brother!!

Jim: We’ll see, James. Will Levis is the 1, and I absolutely count on Mason Rudolph to be the two. What does that imply for Malik? Once more, we’ll see…

Billy Williams from Memphis, Tennessee

Query: Love what you do. I do know you’ve been requested many instances to touch upon the nationwide media’s opinion of the Titans, and the perceived or actual disrespect, and also you typically and rightfully say it doesn’t matter, and respect comes with displaying it on the sector, however I’ve to ask in regards to the disconnect between how the nationwide media is reporting on our free agent signings versus how most really feel about it domestically. Whereas it appears most domestically are excited in regards to the instruments being added, together with me, with native commentators gushing that the Titans are profitable free company, I’m shocked that almost all of the nationwide media will not be impressed a lot in any respect. I’m seeing energy rankings nonetheless itemizing the Titans close to the worst groups within the league, one as little as thirty first and none greater than twenty sixth, with most saying the Titans haven’t performed that a lot to actually enhance. Are we followers simply ingesting the proverbial kool-aid? I might love to listen to your opinion? Thanks Jim, and please sustain the good work!

Jim: Hey Billy. I am sticking with my pondering on this: What the nationwide media thinks in regards to the Titans does not matter to me, whether or not it is in regards to the on-field product, or what occurs in free company, the NFL Draft. The one factor that issues is what occurs on the sector within the fall. Final 12 months, the Titans weren’t superb, so now they must earn respect. However I do not put a lot inventory into energy rankings, draft grades, and so forth. For those who keep in mind, the Jaguars have been the favored decide within the AFC heading into the 2023 season, they usually did not even make the playoffs.

Adrien Lopez from Fresno, California

Query: Hey Jim, I used to be questioning if we’ve plan to ship scouts to the UFL as there may be a number of expertise in minor leagues and we’ve seen success earlier than?

Jim: Hey Adrien. The reply to that is sure.

Jeff Dobbins from Hendersonville, Tennessee

Query: Hello Jim. Love studying your solutions and insights on the Titans. I’ve 2 questions. I am actually trying ahead to the draft and going to the occasion at Nissan Stadium. Are they going to announce what gamers are going to be there? Additionally, a query that has been debated for years could have been subtly answered by Ran. When drafting within the prime 10 of first spherical, do you draft finest out there or greatest want? He retains speaking about how a lot depth there’s at OT so it looks as if not getting one within the first spherical will not be too huge a deal. My draft board has modified like everybody else’s after the lastest signings. Right here is the state of affairs I see that will play out. At #7, if there’s Alt, Bowers and Odunze/Nabors out there, who do you decide? Apparent reply is Alt. However, since he thinks there’s a lot depth at this place, does he nonetheless assume Alt is finest out there? Since we’ve D Hop and now Ridley, does he assume Odunze is finest out there? Then there’s Bowers. We have now a good TE in Chig however, in at present’s NFL it looks as if elite TE like Kelce and Kittle have turn out to be one of many extra worthwhile positions on offense. Tight ends with Bowers potential usually are not a dime a dozen and do not come alongside typically. I actually assume if this state of affairs performs out, he’ll go together with Bowers primarily based on what he has been doing and saying. Am I loopy?

Jim: Hey Jeff. The gamers have not been introduced, and I am undecided they are going to be, to be trustworthy. I’ve seen the listing, and it is a good listing. However I do not need to get anybody’s hopes up about getting autographs, photos, and so forth. Plus, issues come up, and guys could have a battle. Both means, it must be an incredible occasion. … As for the best way to draft within the prime 10, I am taking finest out there participant, the participant you assume might assist for years and years to return. If that fills a giant want, nice. And, I do not assume there’s an apparent reply to the state of affairs you talked about. I am intrigued by a few of these different guys as properly.