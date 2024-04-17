John Sterling retires

“There isn’t any scarcity of adjectives to explain John and what he means to this group and our tens of millions of followers worldwide. However what makes John a goliath of the sports activities broadcasting world was how sacred he held his function as voice of the Yankees. Displaying as much as carry out just about each single day since 1989, he was a pillar for Yankees followers who relied on the consolation and familiarity of his voice to be the soundtrack of their spring, summer time and fall. Given the super care he had for the crew and his efficiency on the air, it’s not a stretch to consider that our followers stay and die with each pitch as a result of John Sterling did the identical.