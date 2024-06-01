JLo cancels This is Me…Live tour, what to do if you bought tickets for Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In style 2000s popstar Jennifer Lopez introduced the cancelation of her That is Me…Dwell summer time tour.

Lopez, also called JLo, was scheduled to carry out on July 3 on the Bert Ogden Enviornment.

Representatives for Dwell Nation introduced on Friday that JLo canceled her 2024 summer time tour. In response to Dwell Nation representatives, “Jennifer is taking day off to be along with her youngsters, household and shut pals.”

On her official web site, JLo acknowledged, “I’m utterly heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

Lopez had initially introduced her tour surrounding her newest mission “That is Me Now…” earlier than rebranding to “That is Me Now…the Best Hits” tour.

Dwell Nation had additionally introduced the cancelation of sure tour dates earlier than a full tour cancelation.

Bert Ogden Enviornment has eliminated the hyperlink to buy tickets to JLo’s live performance from its web site. Bert Odgen advised ValleyCentral, that those that buy tickets on-line will likely be refunded robotically.

Moreover, those that bought their tickets in money can cease by the world for a refund beginning June 10.