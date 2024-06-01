Jennifer Lopez tour 2024: JLo cancels tour 'THIS IS ME...LIVE,' Rosemont concert off

Seems Jennifer Lopez is not going to be getting loud in spite of everything.

On The JLo publication subscribers obtained an e-mail from Lopez on Friday, stating “Representatives for Stay Nation introduced as we speak that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer time 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled.”

“Jennifer is taking day without work to be together with her kids, household and shut associates,” the announcement acknowledged.

Lopez then supplied a private message to her followers.

“I’m fully heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I would not do that if I did not really feel that it was completely crucial,” Lopez wrote. “I promise I’ll make it as much as you and we are going to all be collectively once more. I really like you all a lot. Till subsequent time…”

CNN confirmed the tour’s cancellation with a consultant for Stay Nation. Lopez was set to carry out at Allstate Area in Rosemont on July 26.

“For individuals who bought by Ticketmaster, tickets will mechanically be refunded – there’s nothing additional followers have to do,” the corporate shared in an e-mail response to CNN, echoing what Lopez shared together with her followers. “For individuals who bought by way of third-party resale websites comparable to SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, and so forth. – please attain out to your level of buy for extra particulars.

The information comes amid current stories Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have been residing aside. CNN has reached out to representatives for each stars for remark.

The couple married in July 2022. Lopez’s tour was scheduled to kickoff June 26 in Orlando.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable Information Community, Inc., a Time Warner Firm. All rights reserved.)