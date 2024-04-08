John Calipari to join Arkansas, leave Kentucky, reports say – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

An enormous head-coaching change seemingly is going on in faculty basketball.

John Calipari is about to affix Arkansas after a 15-year stint with Kentucky, a number of studies mentioned late Sunday night time. CBS Sports activities was the primary to report the information.

John Calipari and Arkansas have entered into critical talks about its head teaching place, sources informed CBS Sports activities, and Kentucky has been notified on the talks. Calipari’s contract phrases mandate he should inform Kentucky if he engages with one other faculty a few job interview. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

The deal is anticipated to be for 5 years and will likely be accomplished within the subsequent 24 hours, ESPN’s Pete Thamel added. The Athletic labeled it as a “massive new deal.”

Calipari reportedly has shut ties with John Tyson (billionaire inheritor to Tyson Meals) and his household, which is Arkansas’ greatest donor. Calipari has beforehand referred to Tyson as his “longtime friend.”

Arkansas’ opening got here after Eric Musselman, who was head coach for 5 years, left to affix USC’s emptiness.

Calipari guided Kentucky to a nationwide championship in 2012, together with six Last 4 appearances and 7 within the Elite Eight. The 65-year-old would depart the Wildcats with a 410-122 (77.1%) win-loss file as soon as the deal turns into official.

Calipari’s contract with Kentucky runs by way of 2028-29 and he doesn’t owe a buyout if he leaves early.

The college, although, would’ve owed Calipari $33 million if he’d been fired after the season, which might’ve been potential.

Kentucky most not too long ago misplaced to No. 14 Oakland within the first spherical of the 2024 males’s NCAA Event, which got here as a colossal disappointment to this system.

The Wildcats have not reached the second weekend of the match since 2019 and have not made a Last 4 since 2015, which they misplaced to Wisconsin.

Arkansas, however, most not too long ago went 16-17 and did not qualify for the Massive Dance after reaching the Candy 16 final season as a No. 8 seed.