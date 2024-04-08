WWE WrestleMania 40 Results, Winners And Grades From Night 2

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Common Championship. Credit score: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 40 marketed a number of world championship matches as Bayley challenged Iyo Sky for the WWE Ladies’s World Title in Bayley’s first singles WrestleMania match. Coming off a loss in the principle occasion of Night time 1, Seth Rollins defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in opposition to Drew McIntyre.

In the principle occasion, Cody Rhodes seemed to complete his story in opposition to Roman Reigns in a wild and emotional Bloodline Guidelines Match.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Outcomes on April 7, 2024

Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins | WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre | WWE World Heavyweight Championship 1

The Pleasure def. The Ultimate Testomony | Philadelphia Road Battle

LA Knight def. AJ Kinds

Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton | WWE US Championship

Bayley def. Iyo Sky | WWE Ladies’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns | Bloodline Guidelines for the WWE Undisputed Common Championship

WWE WrestleMania 40 Ticket Gross sales

WWE WrestleMania 40 Venue: Lincoln Monetary Subject (Philadelphia, Penn.)

WWE WrestleMania 40 Tickets Distributed: 69,621

WWE WrestleMania 40 Tickets Out there: 31

WWE WrestleMania XL Night time 2 Winners And Grades

Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off WWE WrestleMania 40

Stephanie McMahon made a shock look to kick off WrestleMania (whereas CM Punk was nonetheless on commentary) to announce the start of “The Paul Levesque Period.” This comes simply days after Rhodes reportedly utilized for the time period “The Renaissance Period.”

Renaissance Period figures to be an IWC time period to seek advice from this period, very like the distinction between professional wrestling and sports activities leisure.

After showing on the WWE Corridor of Fame and kicking off WrestleMania, it’ll be fascinating to see simply how concerned Stephanie McMahon is with WWE now.

Drew McIntyre Def. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest Cashes In

Each Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins had spectacular entrances. McIntyre had a Scottish entrance with bagpipe gamers performing Roddy Piper’s basic theme. Rollins was accompanied by a sea of individuals carrying brilliant, saggy garments like a Mardi Gras parade. Apparently this was a Mummers Parade, native to Philly. Rollins was saving this for Night time 2 after a typical entrance final night time, and it was effectively definitely worth the wait.

The match began with an early Claymore Kick and a false end. Moments later, Seth hit an early Stomp. In contrast to the WrestleMania 25 essential occasion between Triple H and Randy Orton (which in all equity needed to observe Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker), followers instantly acquired into the match after the pair of early finishers.

Seth Rollins offered his leg like loopy, which means he was both going to lose the title to McIntyre or Damian Priest.

The gang was a lot better tonight in a a lot hotter Lincoln Monetary Subject.

Drew McIntyre trolled his method to a WWE World Championship with a number of Claymore Kicks. Drew lastly acquired his second, however couldn’t go away effectively sufficient alone and acquired trolled proper again by CM Punk. Punk’s assault led to a Señor Cash within the Financial institution cash-in by Damian Priest, who beat McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Grade: A

The Pleasure Def. The Ultimate Testomony

Snoop Dogg was the visitor commentator for this match, which I can’t wait to listen to once I watch this again on TV. The particular visitor referee? Bubba Ray Dudley.

Followers popped large when Dudley placed on his old-school eyeglasses to taunt Karrion Kross.

This match actually acquired over within the constructing, however an in any other case entertaining plunder match was tainted by chants of “flip the lights off.” Even with these bitter chants, it was one other instance of a crowd that was far more full of life and louder than final night time.

The Pleasure vs. The Ultimate Testomony Grade: A-

LA Knight Def. AJ Kinds

As quickly as AJ Kinds’ new entrance music performed, it was on sight. Kinds made a beeline for LA Knight days after the 2 brawled during WWE Media Day.

Followers resumed chanting “flip the lights off” for the second match in a row. I assume they wished the ring to be dimmer? I didn’t thoughts the lights.

If WWE retains enjoying with these folks and Gentle-gate goes on lengthy sufficient, they will begin chanting for Kevin Dunn.

The “flip the lights off” chants took over this match as followers chanted “ooooh please flip the lights off!” and “[expletive] these lights!” Additionally they chanted “I can’t see!” On one hand it’s humorous, however however it’s unhappy that an excellent WrestleMania feud was compromised by mild points.

Knight and Kinds, two licensed execs, refused to let the lights take over this match. They labored their method to a heated end, which included Knight hitting the BFT for the win and the loud pop.

Following this match, a WWE Saudi Arabia business was booed for the second night time in a row.

LA Knight vs. AJ Kinds Grade: B

Logan Paul Def. Kevin Owens And Randy Orton

Backstage, new WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn wished Kevin Owens good luck, just like Owens wishing Zayn good luck final night time.

Logan Paul arrived in a Prime Monster Truck and, for the second 12 months in a row, a Prime mascot. Kevin Owens, whose KO Brand acquired an ECW-inspired replace, arrived in a extra humble golf cart. Owens even gave Kevin Owens a journey to the ring. What a sweetheart.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes acquired alongside simply high quality taking turns beating up Roman Reigns. The 2 shared an entertaining second the place they every went for the pinfall, after which began throwing hockey punches at each other. This allowed Paul to reenter the match to loud boos and chants of “Logan sucks!”

Kevin Owens hit a formidable operating senton within the nook on each Paul and Orton.

Followers chanted for drinks like “Powerade” and “water” to troll Logan Paul.

Kevin Owens hit a stupendous moonsault on Logan Paul, proper on the Prime emblem, for a nearfall. This was adopted by one other nice nearfall after Paul hit Orton with a pair of brass knuckles.

Orton ready to punt Paul within the head, and the mascot saved Paul earlier than revealing himself to be rapper I Present Velocity. Orton completed I Present Velocity off with an RKO on the desk. The desk didn’t break, resulting in chants of “yet one more time!”

The ending sequence was superior. Owens tried for a Pop-up Energy Bomb on Orton, which was countered by an RKO. Paul tried to throw Orton out of the ring, which was countered by Orton—however then Paul countered the counter—tossed Orton out and hit a Frog Splash on Owens for the win.

Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul and Randy Orton Grade: A

Bayley Def. Iyo Sky

Bayley’s entrance was impressed by the Sphinx and Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance.

Bayley used new thee music which was nearly as good as her earlier music. I miss babyface Bayley’s theme music.

Iyo Sky’s entrance included Injury CTRL after which we had been off to the races. Followers had been massively behind Bayley, who acquired acquainted “hey Bayley” chants.

There was a improbable spot the place Iyo Sky carried out a double-jump dropkick on Bayley to knock her off the highest rope.

Bayley and Iyo jockeyed for place and will need to have rotated—do-si-do model—at the very least 4 occasions. This led to Bayley hitting a sundown flip powerbomb on Iyo within the nook.

This became a Bret vs. Owen-like technical wrestling basic for the ultimate jiffy because the tempo quickened and the group rallied behind Bayley.

Bayley received her first-ever singles match at WrestleMania with a Bayley-to-Stomach adopted by a Roseplant.

Bayley vs. Iyo Sky Grade: B

Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes had a improbable entrance the place he donned an American Nightmare masks. He was accompanied by Brandi Rhodes. Reigns kissed the mat, however made certain his lips didn’t contact the Prime emblem.

Roman Reigns had a famous person entrance in fact, in what could also be his last entrance of this reign.

For the complete recap of all the things that occurred within the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns—Bloodline Guidelines, please click on right here.

After Rhodes’ win WWE Superstars (together with CM Punk and Randy Orton) and Rhodes’ household celebrated with the brand new king of WWE. Rhodes thanked Bruce Prichard and Triple H, each of whom appeared dwell.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Grade: A+