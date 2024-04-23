Julie Andrews on finding her voice again, as a children’s book author

“Mary Poppins” was Julie Andrews’ first movie. Her second movie was “The Sound of Music.” If she had by no means made one other film, she would possibly nonetheless be one among Hollywood’s most adorable and beloved stars … and technology after technology would nonetheless be singing alongside.

Although that was just the start of a profession actually in its eighth decade, it is an excellent place to start out. As a result of now, Julie Andrews is a author of youngsters’s books, with co-author, and daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. Their newest is a narrative of the theater from the attitude of … a duck.

And it is a true story! Hamilton stated, “Some years in the past, right here at Bay Avenue Theatre in Sag Harbor, we occurred to note {that a} pair of geese have been nesting in a planter in our courtyard out entrance.”

“And naturally, our geese within the ebook are theatrical geese, very a lot so,” stated Andrews. “They hear music.” And Mr. Puddle Duck sneaks into the theater…

“Ready within the Wings” is the thirty fifth ebook by this prolific partnership, a collaboration that has given Andrews a brand new voice. Thirty years in the past, a surgical process went horribly incorrect, destroyed her well-known soprano, and took her identification. “In the future I used to be bemoaning my destiny and lacking very a lot the truth that I could not sing, as a result of the surgical procedure went awry and it took away my means to do what I like to do,” Andrews stated. “And so, I used to be bemoaning my destiny to Emma, and she or he stated, ‘Oh, Mum, you’ve got simply discovered one other approach of sharing your voice.’ And I let you know, it hit me so exhausting what she stated. And I’ve by no means actually bemoaned it since.”

Sounding so much like a youthful Julie Andrews, who as Maria stated, “When the Lord closes a door, someplace he opens a window.”

And there are another intriguing parallels: “Each Maria and Mary Poppins should win over skeptical youngsters,” stated Pauley. “They’re all about enjoyable, however not all about enjoyable. They’re sly academics. They’re optimists. However they acknowledge that youngsters have actual issues.”

“We do not speak all the way down to youngsters,” stated Andrews. “We attempt to deliver them up in order that you do not condescend in any approach.”

She’s beloved books since she was a toddler. Born in 1935, her childhood recollections embody air raid sirens and operating for canopy in the course of the Blitz, the German bombing of London in World Struggle II. Her dad and mom had already cut up up. It was her stepfather who found her voice – a nine-year-old soprano with an astonishing four-octave vary. “Little Julie” turned a part of her dad and mom’ musical act on the vaudeville circuit.

Earlier than lengthy, she was supporting the household, paying the household mortgage whereas nonetheless an adolescent. “Effectively, we wanted money dreadfully,” Andrews stated. “So ultimately, after I was about 15, I went out alone throughout England, ‘spherical and round and round.”

“However with the duty that your loved ones wanted a roof over their head and it was your job to do it?” requested Pauley.

“Effectively, I used to be a part of the household making an attempt to do it,” she replied. “However ultimately, it was simply me, as a result of my stepfather was an alcoholic, sadly.”

However she stated at that younger age she was not, regardless of her coaching, reaching for the celebs. “No, the truth is, doubting that I ever would,” Andrews stated. “I imply, I used to be doing it as a result of it helped and I needed to. In my teenagers, I’d suppose, ‘What’s all this for? The place is it going to steer?’ After which, immediately, the world broke open.”

At 19, she was forged because the lead in a Broadway present, Sandy Wilson’s “The Boy Pal.” She was a 10-year veteran of the stage and a skilled vocalist, however she was not fairly prepared. “I did not have performing classes or something like that,” she stated. “I picked it up and discovered, and persons are very sort. , they do not damage puppies, truly, if you realize what I am saying! And I used to be a pet, and I did not know what the heck I used to be doing. However I discovered and was grateful for the entire instructing that I acquired.”

Nonetheless a newcomer, at 20 she created the function of Eliza Doolittle reverse veteran Rex Harrison in Lerner & Loewe’s 1956 smash hit, “My Truthful Girl.” The next yr, she starred in a CBS manufacturing of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on tv. 100 million Individuals noticed Andrews for the primary time.

In 1960 she was Guenevere to Richard Burton’s King Arthur in “Camelot.” However when Walt Disney was within the viewers one night time, he noticed his Mary Poppins. It was an Academy Award-winning efficiency in her very first movement image.

Andrews nonetheless radiates grace, and gratitude, however within the very British custom of “getting on with issues.” “I simply really feel most of my life that I have been so very, very lucky to have the identification of a singing voice, to have the alternatives to study tips on how to be on stage or movie or no matter,” she stated.

Hamilton added, “You have been very lucky, and also you have been additionally very unlucky in some methods – rising up within the conflict with alcoholic dad and mom and being put to work at a really younger age and being, primarily, robbed of a childhood.”

“Feeling wanted and important and worthwhile, too, yeah,” stated Andrews.

Hamilton famous that her mom’s mantra has at all times been, Are we fortunate or what? “I feel whether or not or not it is true, it’s the factor that acquired you thru,” Hamilton stated.

Pauley stated, “When Maria in ‘The Sound of Music,’ as she’s falling in love and he is in love, she sings the music that features a line, ‘Someplace in my youth and childhood, I will need to have performed one thing good.'”

“Effectively, any person will need to have, ‘trigger I acquired so rattling lucky,” Andrews laughed. “Are we fortunate …?”

“… or what?” laughed Hamilton.



