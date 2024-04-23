How Did Julie Andrews Lose Her Voice?

Julie Andrews turned a Hollywood legend because of her highly effective voice, which landed her main roles in classics similar to 1964’s Mary Poppins and 1965’s The Sound of Music. Sadly, the star hasn’t sung since 1997, when she misplaced a part of her vocal abilities.

Whereas most individuals know Andrews for her enviable Hollywood profession, the actress’ first ardour is theater. Andrews started to carry out at an early age by the aspect of her mom, Barbara Ward Wells, and stepfather, Ted Andrews, each a part of the Entertainments Nationwide Service Affiliation put collectively to entertain British troops throughout World Battle II. In 1947, when Andrews was solely 12 years outdated, she made her skilled singing an aria on the London Hippodrome. A number of years later, Andrews would start an excellent Broadway profession throughout the ocean, utilizing her voice to allure audiences for generations.

Because the fortieth Anniversary Version DVD of Mary Poppins reveals, Andrews was invited by Walt Disney himself to take over the main half within the Home of Mouse’s iconic adaptation of Pamela Lyndon Travers’ books. Disney noticed Andrew performing in Broadway’s Camelot and determined she was the one one who may do justice to the enchanted nanny. The film’s manufacturing was halted in order that Andrews may give beginning to her first baby in London earlier than returning to America.

It’s arduous to consider a giant studio making monetary compromises of this scale for an actress with no expertise in filmmaking. But, Disney was proper on the cash, as Andrews’ efficiency would go on to win her a Greatest Actress Oscar. She can be nominated for a similar award for The Sound of Music and Victor/Victoria, two initiatives that showcase the star’s spectacular singing voice.

Sadly, the yr 1997 would quickly rob Andrews of her skill to sing.

Why can’t Julie Andrews sing anymore?

Picture by way of Walt Disney Footage

Whereas acting on Broadway in 1997, Andrews observed her voice turning into hoarse. After consulting with a doctor, she acquired the information she had non-cancerogenic nodules in her vocal cords that needed to be eliminated. However when she awakened from her surgical procedure, she came upon she may not sing.

The results of the surgical procedure can be tragic sufficient with out malpractice from the accountable physician. Nonetheless, because it seems, Andrews by no means had nodules, and her hoarse voice was attributable to muscular striation. Which means she acquired an incorrect prognosis in 1997 and will have had her situation handled in much less invasive methods. In 1999, Andrews filed a swimsuit towards the docs of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, getting a settlement in 2000. No matter any authorized compensation, the harm was completed, and Andrews can be compelled to desert her profession as a singer.

Andrews underwent a number of surgical procedures to attempt to repair her voice however to no success. That meant she needed to be cautious when selecting roles for movie and TV initiatives. Nevertheless it didn’t cease her from successful our hearts in The Princess Diaries films, which all of us hope will at some point get a 3rd installment. As well as, Andrews discovered a brand new calling writing kids’s books along with her daughter, Emma Katherine Walton Hamilton.

Andrews at the moment lends her voice to Woman Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton. Bridgerton’s third season premieres on the streamer on Could 16, 2024.

